FIRST: Rocco A. Morabito Jr., MD, FACS, is the first Tri-State physician to perform a successful retroperitoneal robotic-assisted partial nephrectomy to treat renal cell cancer. The urologist is with St. Mary’s Urology. Congratulations, Dr. Morabito, on this accomplishment.
LISTED: Six Boyd County residents earned the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Majoring in biology were Maya Omran Abul-Khoudoud, Olivia Adelle Neal, Peyton Trey Coburn, Kenneth Faith Dotson, Johnathan Reed Galloway and William Grant Kelley. To make this list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes.
OFFICERS: The ThunderTones Chorus, the Huntington Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, recently installed Ric Keaster of Barboursville, as president. Other elected officers included Bob Mauk, Huntington, immediate past president; Dennis DeLong, Hurricane, West Virginia, vice-president/marketing; Joe Galloway, Proctorville, Ohio, vice president/membership; Ryan Jarrell, Chesapeake, Ohio, vice president/music and performance; and Barry Kelley, South Point, Ohio, secretary/treasurer. At-large board members include Donna Patrick, Hurricane; Ken Gainer, Mary Madsen and Mark Phillips, all of Huntington. Steve Patrick, Hurricane, has been director 20 years.
GO-GETTER: The Rev. Cleo Watson didn’t let any moss grow under his feet, as the saying goes. He served in U.S. Navy during World War II, retired from Houdaille Industries, preached the gospel 50-plus years with 30 of them pastoring Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. He didn’t give up and at age 70, he received his high school diploma and obtained his pilot’s license. This good shepherd of the flock and minister of God’s word passed away March 22, 2016. He may be absent in the body, but he lives on in the minds and hearts of family and friends.
PAINTING: Robert Hutton, owner/operator of Hutton Wayfarer Gallery in South Point, Ohio, with wife, Robin, created a new painting series centered around the Gospel of Jesus Christ, brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic. For three decades, Robert was fine arts professor at Marshall University and served five years as a lay brother with Catholic missionary order, Society of the Divine Word in New York and Illinois. To order art, contact his Facebook page or leave voice message at 740-894-5658. Contactless arrangements for local pickup are available.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Sandy Curry, Feb. 9; Kristin Johnson, Donna McCoy, Steve Morrison, Bill Meadows, Samer Alvarez-Garcia, Amy Hafertepen, Sue Davis, March 1; Jean Backus, Edna Brooks, Robbie Roberts, March 2; Phil Cockrean, March 3; Judy Hayes, Cindy Modeen, March 3; Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, David Williams, Bud Hurt, March 4; Nyta Brooks, Alan Beasley, Paul Turman Jr., March 5; Ron Bates, March 6; Jeff Hood, Mildred Maynard, Beth Wilmink, Chris Ferguson, March 7; Bart Davis, Laura Blake, Pauline Sunderland, March 8; Sally Pope, Gretchen Bias, Heidi Pagur, Randy Ferris, March 9; Mary Kinser, Betty Jones, Michelle Russell, March 10; Linda Honaker, Caitlyn Adams, Garrett Ramsey, March 11; Louis Holdstock, March 12; Gordon Eads, March 13; James “Jim” Smedley nears double nickels but short by one (54), Jeffrey Chapman, Charlotte Vossler, March 15.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Cathi Collins, March 3; Robert and Mary Beth Grizzell, March 5; Craig and Beth Miller, March 15.
CHUCKLE: “Did you see how pleased Mrs. Smith looked when I told her she didn’t look a day older than her daughter?” asked Henry. “I didn’t notice Mrs. Smith … I was too busy watching the expression on the daughter’s face!” answered Paul.