LISTED: Nearly 50 Boyd County, Ky., residents were among 199 students to be named to the dean's list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. The 48 from Ashland include Carrie Lee Adkins, Emma Grace Blankenship, Seann Dewey Brown, Maddison Lynn Burke, Garrett Alan Burton, Eric Christopher Byrd, Catherine Lee Chester, Raven Shae Chevalley, Olivia Davis, Scott Allen Davis, Anthony Joaquin Delgado, Lacey Isabella Elswick, Walter Martin Ferguson, Darwin Charles Fidler, Joseph Fitchpatrick, Kayelynn Elizabeth Fuller, Braleigh Lynn Gowan, Timothy Graner, Lucas Hall, Katelyn Grace Hart, Jasmine Hey, Abigail Drew Huff, Lincoln Andrew Hurt, Laura Rae Isrigg, Matthew Gregory Jimison, Amber D. Keesee, Aubree Makenna Kitchen, Elijah Steele Lawson, Dylan McCalvin, Mikala Ryann Menshouse, Olivia Noel Mooney, Ethan Cole Mullins, Joseph Craig Mullins, James Landyn Muzic, Macy Ann Newman, Ranzi Newsome, Christian Michael Obourke, Krista Danae Payne, Dakota Jonathan Queen, Sammantha Sans, James Brayden Skeans, Max Gabriel Skeans, Keyleigh Cheyanne Stanley, Juanita Turvey, Ashley Nicole Whitt, Emma Caroline Williams, Drew Scott Williamson and David Jacob Woods. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).

MOVIE MANIA: It's game time at Cabell County Public Library. Join a team and watch everyone's favorite basketball movie at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

