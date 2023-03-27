LISTED: Nearly 50 Boyd County, Ky., residents were among 199 students to be named to the dean's list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. The 48 from Ashland include Carrie Lee Adkins, Emma Grace Blankenship, Seann Dewey Brown, Maddison Lynn Burke, Garrett Alan Burton, Eric Christopher Byrd, Catherine Lee Chester, Raven Shae Chevalley, Olivia Davis, Scott Allen Davis, Anthony Joaquin Delgado, Lacey Isabella Elswick, Walter Martin Ferguson, Darwin Charles Fidler, Joseph Fitchpatrick, Kayelynn Elizabeth Fuller, Braleigh Lynn Gowan, Timothy Graner, Lucas Hall, Katelyn Grace Hart, Jasmine Hey, Abigail Drew Huff, Lincoln Andrew Hurt, Laura Rae Isrigg, Matthew Gregory Jimison, Amber D. Keesee, Aubree Makenna Kitchen, Elijah Steele Lawson, Dylan McCalvin, Mikala Ryann Menshouse, Olivia Noel Mooney, Ethan Cole Mullins, Joseph Craig Mullins, James Landyn Muzic, Macy Ann Newman, Ranzi Newsome, Christian Michael Obourke, Krista Danae Payne, Dakota Jonathan Queen, Sammantha Sans, James Brayden Skeans, Max Gabriel Skeans, Keyleigh Cheyanne Stanley, Juanita Turvey, Ashley Nicole Whitt, Emma Caroline Williams, Drew Scott Williamson and David Jacob Woods. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
MOVIE MANIA: It's game time at Cabell County Public Library. Join a team and watch everyone's favorite basketball movie at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.
PROMOTED: Polly Hunt, RN, was recently named director of medical specialties within King's Daughters Integrated Practices Division. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Morehead State University and Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Phoenix. She also is working toward a master's degree in business administration. Previously, she was a senior manager with responsibility for multiple practices within KDIP.
SESSION: "Coping with the Loss of a Parent" Support Group, designed for children of any age grieving the loss of a parent, begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Hospice of Huntington. Contact hospiceofhuntington.org or 304-529-4217.
NAMED: Laura Nida of Proctorville, Ohio, was recently named to the dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
LUNCH/LEARN: Jamie Parsons, vice president of human resources at King's Daughters Medical Center, speaks at a Lunch and Learn event at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at The Venue at The Edge, 1100 Our Lady's Way, Ashland. The topic is "HR Issues -- Whether you have One or 100 Employees." The event includes a lunch catered by Ghostly Gourmet. The cost is $10 or $15 nonmembers. To register, contact info@ashlandalliance.com or 606-324-5111.
TEACHERS: Two Buffalo High School of Putnam County teachers recently presented at the West Virginia Council for Teachers of Mathematics conference conducted at Stonewall Jackson Resort. Josh Bower and Josh Isaacs, lead presenters, spoke on "Engagement Grading" and participated in a poster session hosted by the M3T Fellowship to spotlight the findings of the Putnam County Mathematics Local Improvement Team.
DONORS: American Red Cross of Ashland offers prizes to encourage residents to donate blood. Those donating blood, platelets or plasma through Friday, March 31, receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email and are entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. Five winners are chosen. For appointments, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Drive App or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. For details, visit reblood.org/help.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Dory Philyaw, Jeff Fenerty, March 1; Pam Matson, March 2; Addley Marinacci, Leah Veit, March 3; Jim Cunningham, March 4; Jennifer Billups, John Clark, Darren Fearing, Terry Hanning, Braylan Hutchison, Bob Roberts, Greenlee Williams, March 5; Tene Barcroft, Josh Imhoff, Tim Landin, Glo McCane, Toni Soto, March 6; Candy Call, Jeff Harbour, Jennifer Marinacci, March 7; Joe Bailey, Carrie Parsons, Mark Peterson, Jan Ramey, Sheila Treadway, March 8; Faye Brinkman, Alan Carlstrom, Jill Gilbert, Sam Holdren, Cameron Kimble, Cathy McClanahan, March 9.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Sherman and Pat Burlingame, March 2; Mike and Donna Barnhouse, March 13; Shawn and Jennifer Sette, March 17.
CHUCKLE: A young businessman returned home after a tough day at the office and found his two daughters, both about kindergarten age, acting up pretty boisterously. He scolded them and sent them off to bed. The next morning, he found a note stuck on his bedroom door: "Be good to your children, and they will be good to you. God."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
