LEADER: Highlawn Presbyterian Church recently welcomed Forrest Palmer as a worship leader. He served the Presbytery of West Virginia as interim executive from 2010-2015 and served the Presbyterian Church 47 years. He currently assists at Dunbar’s First Presbyterian. He serves on National Response Team for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance and on the board for WV VOAD.
MEETING: Geoffrey S. Sheils, regional president for Summit Community Bank, explains the bank’s plans for the community during the Huntington Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday, March 28, at Doubletree Hotel. Visitors are welcome.
NAMED: Baleigh McNerlin of Oak Hill, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. Baleigh is attending Scripps College of Communications.
CANCELED: Uncorked!, Marshall Artists Series’ annual wine festival fundraiser that was scheduled for Saturday, April 2, is canceled with hopes of returning to the Huntington community in 2023.
DIRECTOR: Samia Turner, MD, is the new medical director and health officer at Putnam County Health Department, effective April 1. The board-certified family medicine physician with more than 10 years’ clinical healthcare experience is current owner and medical director for Turner Medical and Almost Heaven Spa in Cross Lanes. She received her medical degree and completed family medicine residency training at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and served her intern year of family medicine training at University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver.
MUSICAL: “Menopause: The Musical” begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are from $25 to $50.
BAPTIZED: Jude Elwood, son of Anastasia Elwood, was recently welcomed to the faith community through baptism at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Godparents are Wiliam and Carol Lynn.
LECTURE: Charles Hill Moffat Fund, Marshall University Department of History and College of Liberal Arts sponsor the Charles Hill Moffat Lecture, “Whose Castle?: The Weaponization of Self-Defense,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Shawkey Dining Room, Memorial Student Center. The program is presented by Dr. Caroline Light, director of undergraduate studies and senior lecturer at the Program in Studies of Women, Gender and Sexuality at Harvard University. The free event is open to the public. A reception follows.
APPOINTED: The Rev. Jeremy Daniels, associate pastor and director of youth and youth adult ministries for seven years at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia, is being appointed pastor of Sand Hill United Methodist Church in Boaz, West Virginia, and Wayside United Methodist Church in Vienna, West Virginia, effective July 1. The Rev. Erin Daniels is appointed to Crossroads United Methodist Church in Waverly. Congratulations on these new leaderships and best wishes to Jeremy, Erin, Michael, Charlotte and Zach.
SPEAKER: “From Helen Keller and her Contemporaries” is being presented from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Marshall University’s Drinko Library, in recognition of Women’s History Month. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception, followed by the presentation and virtual tour of the online Helen Keller Archives and concludes with a question-and-answer session. The APH Huntington 2021-2022 Speaker Series is support by Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and James H. and Alice Teubert Charitable Trust. The free event can also be streamed at www.marshall.edul/livestream. Masks are required for in-person attendance.
GRAD: Betty Harris of Chesapeake, Ohio, was one of more than 1,800 students graduating from Ohio University in Athens for the fall semester. She graduated with a BSED, majoring in early childhood from the university’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
OPENING: Wayne National Forest in Pedro, Ohio, opens Friday, April 1, offering mountain biking, horseback riding and off-highway vehicles and more. Campgrounds/campsites and other recreational opportunities are available. Contact www.recreation.gov or https://go.usa.gov/xe6D6.
OLDEST: Lena Dean, oldest daughter of Pastor Lee Dean, spins the last of her teen years as she became 19 years young March 11. She made the dean’s list for her first year at Marshall University, found employment and was accepted into Marshall University Nursing School. Not only did she make her dad a little prouder, but others knowing and loving her.
DINNER: Lenten fish dinners continue at 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish. The menu includes baked or fried fish or fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans or hush puppies, baked potato or French fries, dessert and drink. Cheese pizza is available for children. Dinners cost $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free to ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. Contact 304-523-2861 or www.olofps.org.
