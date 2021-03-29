DISPLAYS: Creative Quilts Quilt Display and Women’s History Month influential women display continue through Wednesday, March 31, at Cabell County Public Library.
LUNCH: Barboursville’s Wyngate Senior Living Community offers a complimentary drive-thru lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. The menu is spaghetti, garden salad and cheesecake. Call 304-733-6800.
NAMED: Seven Huntington residents were among more than 8,400 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the fall semester at Ohio University, Athens. They are Justine Arms, Jill Freeman, Kristen Kennedy, Carly Roam and Carissa Walker-McQuaid, all from College of Arts and Sciences; Mahayla Goode from Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education; and Sarah Williams, Scripps College of Communication. Due to COVID-19, students earning 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
EVENT: Marshall University Women’s History Month concludes at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, with “Women in Digital Humanities: How One Woman-Led Firm is Designing for Social Change.” Contact Claire Snyder, snyder71@marshall.edu, or Laura Michele Diener, diener@marshall.edu.
MEMORIES: Gladys Holland is greatly missed by her children, Karen S. Holland Lemaster, Sharon K. Holland McNeely, Bobby Holland, Gary Holland and Phyllis Holland Mosley. This wonderful Christian and Bible-reading mother passed away March 17, 2004, after fighting colon cancer and now living in her heavenly home. She is thought about daily, loved more than words can tell and missed tremendously.
EXHIBIT: Graduating Marshall University students mount their Senior Capstone Shows in rotating exhibitions Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 22, at Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery. Exhibitions are viewed by appointment Monday through Thursday. Contact 304-696-7299 or tylert@marshall.edu. Face masks and social distancing guidelines are mandatory. Virtual receptions are available at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, April 6, 13 and April 20. Attendees must preregister for receptions. Visit news and events tab of https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/news-and-events/.
APPLICATIONS: King’s Daughters Health Foundation accepts scholarship applications from high school seniors for the 2021-22 academic year through Wednesday, March 31. Three scholarship opportunities — Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship, Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship and Boyd County Medical Society Scholarships — are available. Contact 606-408-0412 or KingsDaughtersHealth.com.
RECOGNIZED: 4-H Teen Leaders were recognized statewide during the recent Ohio 4-H week. The Lawrence County 4-H Teen Leaders received the 2021 Ohio 4-H Community Service Award for partnering with local school districts to participate in the Angel Tree project. Lawrence County 4-H volunteers, Leslie Milleson and Mike Forbush, were recognized for their 40 years of dedication and service.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Shelia Markins, March 2; the Rev. Shannon Blosser, pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, March 7; Jessica Robinson, Melissa Hale, Susan McPhail, March 10; K.C. Bragg, George McClain, Lois Wilson, Landon Hillman, March 12; Barbara Hale, Lou Morris, March 13; Caiden Hale, Samuel Hillman, March 15; Nancy Ritchie, March 18; Willa Minsker, March 19; Bevin Stull, March 23.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Peggy and Richard Adkins, George and Susan McPhail, March 18.