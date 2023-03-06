The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COUNTING: And there were 10 ... students from Fairland West Elementary School excelling in the Sumdog math competition and becoming members of the first-place team. Winning fifth graders include Bryce Vance, Tamarkus Lee, Jetta Gue, Tyson Siger, Keadyn Campbell, Amelia Hall, Tyson Bullitt, Aidan Ballard, Andy Chen and Lauren Baker. In Lawrence County ratings of individual students, Jetta came in first, with Amelia in third and Bryce in fourth. Sumdog is an online service, geared to ages 5-14, personalized for children and used to set up custom competitions to motivate students and build confidence. Congratulations to these 10 winners.

CLASS: Huntington's Kitchen offers a cooking class in "St. Patrick's Irish Stew" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Traditional beef Irish stew with a side of cabbage is taught during this class, which is limited to 16 participants, ages 10 and older. The cost is $25. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

