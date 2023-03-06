COUNTING: And there were 10 ... students from Fairland West Elementary School excelling in the Sumdog math competition and becoming members of the first-place team. Winning fifth graders include Bryce Vance, Tamarkus Lee, Jetta Gue, Tyson Siger, Keadyn Campbell, Amelia Hall, Tyson Bullitt, Aidan Ballard, Andy Chen and Lauren Baker. In Lawrence County ratings of individual students, Jetta came in first, with Amelia in third and Bryce in fourth. Sumdog is an online service, geared to ages 5-14, personalized for children and used to set up custom competitions to motivate students and build confidence. Congratulations to these 10 winners.
CLASS: Huntington's Kitchen offers a cooking class in "St. Patrick's Irish Stew" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Traditional beef Irish stew with a side of cabbage is taught during this class, which is limited to 16 participants, ages 10 and older. The cost is $25. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
WINNERS: Putnam County Schools completed the Math Field Day Competition with high school students participating at Toyota in Buffalo. Award categories included Top Scoring Senior by School, Top Two Scorers by School, Winning Team, 9th Grade Winners, Grade 10-12 Winners and "Math Excellence Scholarships". Placing and receiving scholarships in grades 10-12 included Presley Lucas, Hurricane High, first; Walker Killian, Winfield High, second; Audrey Hall, Hurricane High, third; Alfred Biju, Hurricane High, fourth; Daniel Curtis, Winfield High, fifth; Chase Sprigle, Winfield High, sixth; Allison Hoffman and Mason Daily, Winfield High, and Brady Dawkins, Hurricane High, tie for seventh; and Stephanie Fischer, Hurricane High, 10th. First alternate was AJ Dunbar, Poca High, and second alternate, Cameron Williams, Hurricane High.
EXHIBITION: School of Art and Design in College of Art and Media at Marshall University presents the 37th annual Juried Student Exhibition Wednesday, March 8, at Birke Art Gallery. Continuing through March 31, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. An awards reception is offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Admission is free.
FAREWELL: Pam Wagner, Ironton's first female police chief, recently bid farewell to her 26-year law enforcement career with the city of Ironton during a retirement ceremony. A week after high school in 1978, she began working for the Proctorville Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. In 2017, she was promoted to chief of Ironton Police Department. The mother of two sons, stepmother to a daughter and grandmother to five grandchildren is being wished a retirement of relaxation, rest, enjoyment and spending time with family, friends and grandchildren.
MUSICAL: "CATS," record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is performed by Broadway in Charleston at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Charleston's Clay Center. Tickets are $43.11, $64.36 and $91.11.
LISTED: Brooklyn Bowen, Rhiannon Brafford, Ashley Brinkman, Dustin Brown, Madison Bush, Brittany Carter, Trenity Carter, Amber Chapman, Bradley Chappell, Alyssa Chinn, Richard Clark and Savanna Clary were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean's list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester's end.
OFFICERS: Chadwick D. Spence and Jacob D. Niggemeyer, Greenup County police officers, were among graduates from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training program at Eastern Kentucky University. Chadwick of the Raceland Police Department and Niggemeyer of the Worthington Police Department both completed 800 hours of training to finish the training program.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY: Russell Hall turns 61.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Addison Arthur, Jonah King, Feb. 26; Meghan Elkins, Edna Brooks, Zoe Harold, March 2; Ben Jones, March 3.
CHUCKLE: A married couple was walking through a garden, and suddenly a dog ran towards them. They both knew it will bite them. The husband lifted his wife to let the dog bite him rather than his sweetheart. The dog stopped before them, unsure what to do, barked a little and ran away. The husband put his wife down, expecting a hug and a few kind words of gratitude. But his wife shouted, “I’ve seen people throwing stones and sticks at dogs, this is the first time I see someone trying to throw his wife at a dog” Moral: No one else can misunderstand a husband better, than a wife.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.