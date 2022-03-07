CONTEST: Eighth-graders in West Virginia may compete in the annual essay contest hosted by County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia in April to celebrate “National County Government Month.” The topic is “How does my county commission make life better for me?” First- through third-place winners are given monetary prizes. The first-place winner’s teacher is also awarded money for the classroom. First-place student and teacher get $500 each; second place gets $300; and third place receives $200. Essays must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 22 by emailing to Jennifer Piercy, jennifer@ccawv.org. The application and more information are available at the website or 304-345-4639.
COMPLETED: Three members of Kenova United Methodist Church recently completed an advanced Lay Servant class titled “Set in Motion: Leading Through the Post-Pandemic Domino Effect” offered through the WV Conference. Congratulations Sam Colvin, Mary Leighton and Sandra Budden on this accomplishment.
MEET: Carol Bailey, executive director of United Way of the River Cities, speaks during the Huntington Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday, March 7, at the downtown Doubletree Hotel. The meeting is open to visitors.
GRADS: Two Wayne County residents were among the students graduating from West Virginia University Morgantown: Gregory Farley of Lavalette, computer engineering; and Erin Fitzpatrick of Prichard, elementary education/advanced. Congratulations on being named to this list.
EXHIBITION: Marshall University’s 36th annual Juried Student Exhibition is viewed Tuesday, March 8, through March 31 at Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall. The exhibit features students’ best artworks from throughout the past two years as chosen by an outside juror. Eight of the artworks are awarded cash prizes totaling $3,000. Danielle Riede, artist and educator growing up in the United States and Iceland with a master of fine arts in painting from Virginia Commonwealth University and studied with Daniel Buren at Kunstakademie Duesseldorf, is the juror. A reception is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, preceded by the awards announcement at 5:30 p.m.
WELCOME: Iris Elizabeth Ann Olson, daughter of Matt and Becca Olson of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, arrived in the world at 12:31 a.m. Feb. 19. This bundle of blessing weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She is granddaughter and niece of Mary and Ingrid Olson. Welcome to the world, little one.
COOKING: “What’s for Dinner Tonight?” with Chef Marty is this month’s class featuring chicken shawarma with the fixings from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The fee is $25. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
SCHOLAR GRADS: Tori Adkins and Brian Ash of Ona, Newt Bartholomew of Barboursville; Rachel Houck, Madison Perdue, Paige Reger and Eleni Svingos, all of Huntington; Angel Wallace of Proctorville, Ohio; Nicholette Watters of Milton; and Hannah Watterson of Apple Grove, West Virginia, were among the 21 Marshall University students recently recognized as the National Society of American Council of Trustees and Alumni Scholar graduates from Marshall University’s John Deaver Drinko Academy’s August and December periods.
WINNERS: With nearly 300 entries in the most recent photo contest sponsored by Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District, Jennifer Morrison’s “Heritage Station Train” won first place. Second-place went to Jocelyn L. Billy for “Scroll Bridge”, and third place was won by Joshua Murdock for “Snowy Bridge.” Honorable mention honors went to Carrie Baisden for “Cemetery”; Jocelyn L. Billy for “Arch” and Jennifer Morrison for “St. Cloud.” Ribbons were awarded to each winner.
POLICEMEN: Steven Woodyard, police chief for Chesapeake, Ohio, until November 2021, Mike Vaden and Josh Haspel were hired as officers for the Village of Coal Grove Police Department. Bill Murphy, previously serving as police chief for Proctorville, Ohio, is the new chief.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Janice M. Hager, Candy Call, Jeff Harbour, Jennifer Marinacci.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Hunter Adkins and Annabeth Adkins, both celebrated number 1, Jeff Fenerty, Dory Philyaw, Donna B. McCoy, March 1; Elizabeth Hanrahan, Pam Matson, Jean E. Backus, Edna M. Brooks, March 2; Addley Marinacci, Phil Corkrean, Leah Veit, Jennifer Adams, Joe Collins, Tommie Templeton, March 3; Bob Blankenship, Lee Boso, Kenneth Fetty, Sharon Flowers, Lydia Jordan, Bill Snoddy, Bridget Bradley, Jim Cunningham, Jane Cross, March 4; Jennifer Billups, John Clark, Darren Fearing, Terry Hanning, Alicia Hinshaw McWatters, Ally Hinshaw Holmes, Braylan Hutchinson, Bob Roberts, Greenlee Williams, March 5; Tene Barcroft, Josh Imhoff, Tim Landin, Glo McCane, Toni Soto, Christopher Rittenhouse, Adam Willis, March 6.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Carol Sumpter, March 1; Sherman and Pat Burlingame, March 2
CHUCKLE: Larry won the lottery and dashed downtown to claim his prize. “Give me my $20 million,” he told the man in charge. “Sorry, but it doesn’t work that way,” the man said. “You’ll get a million today, and then the rest will be spread out over the next 19 years.” Larry was furious. “Look, I want my money! And if you’re not going to give me my $20 million right now, then I want my dollar back!”