LISTED: Two Barboursville residents and one from Culloden were among more than 8,400 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They include Chris Courts and Jessica Napier, both of Barboursville, and Chris Camp of Culloden, College of Health Sciences and Professions.
POSTPONED: Previously scheduled for Nov. 5, 2020, and March 25, 2021, the Gary Allan concert has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, at Mountain Health Arena.
TWINS: Eddie and Vicki Smith of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville became great-grandparents of twin boys born Feb. 23. Born to Keegan and Kristi Ray of Greensboro, N.C., were Quinton Tucker, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and Murphy Owen at 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Congratulations on this double blessing.
MOVED: Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council has a new home — Ashland Town Center. Located near JC Penney, the facility is a place for programs, to buy uniforms, badges, spirit wear and other Girl Scout supplies. Cookies are sold during weekend hours at kiosks near Bath and Body Works and at the store during the week through cookie season. Visit gskentucky.org/findcookies.
NOMINEES: Four Cabell County high schoolers were among six West Virginia high school students nominated by Rep. Carol Miller to U.S. military service academies. They include Austin Dempsey, Huntington High, son of Nathan and Barbara Dempsey, U.S. Naval Academy; Samuel Vance, also of Huntington High, son of Samuel and Sheri Vance, U.S. Air Force Academy; Jackson Shouldis, Cabell Midland High, son of Eric and Amy Shouldis, U.S. Air Force Academy; and Paul Yeoman, Spring Valley High, son of Paul and Alissa Yeoman, U.S. Naval and U.S. Air Force academies.
CANCELED: A concert featuring the band America has been canceled from its scheduled date of April 15 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, according to Marshall Artists Series. Full refunds may be obtained at the original point of purchase. Call 304-696-3326.
AWARD: On behalf of the president of Cabell County Chapter of West Virginians for Life, Cathy Weiss, Huntington Life Chain coordinator and vice president of the local group, presented Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, with an award — Best Attendance among parishioners at the 2020 Huntington Life Chain, anti-abortion demonstration. This is the third time the group has recognized this church with the award in the 18 years conducted in Huntington.
CADET: Jacob Lee, Huntington Junior ROTC cadet, was among 230 Air Force ROTC juniors around the world to be awarded a ROTC flight scholarship and one of more than 1,340 cadets to apply. Given annually, the award covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to earn a private pilot license.
EXHIBIT: Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers presents “The Art of the Still Life” at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibit, available through June 6, displays a wide-ranging group of still-life works from its collection, including a painting by 17th century Italian painter Bartolommeo Bettera, a pastel drawing by Cubist master Georges Braque and American artists. Hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free for a limited time. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
CHUCKLE: A man took his car to a garage for routine maintenance. Since earlier, he had noticed one tire appeared low, he asked the mechanic to check it out and add air. When the man went to pay the bill, he was shocked to see a $10 charge for air. “What is this?” he asked. “Air used to be free!” “Well, that’s inflation for you,” the cashier replied.