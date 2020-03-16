Community News
MEALS: Due to recent school closures, the Adriaunna Paige Foundation opens its doors to feed hungry children breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to noon. Meals are provided by local restaurants. Breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and milk sponsored by IHOP of Barboursville begins at 8 a.m. Monday, March 16. Call April Craft, 304-962-5291.
EXHIBIT: “Carving My Place in History,” work of Grace Martin Taylor, printmaker, painter and collage artist born in Morgantown, is displayed through April 11 at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth.
TRIP: Emily Kuhn of Ona and Christopher Clark of Hurricane are among more than 200 who spent their spring break (March 2-8) serving others through a mission trip. Cedarville University sent 16 Global Outreach teams to domestic and international locations.
SWEETHEART: Always speaking in a quiet tone, Michelle Fannin continues to be a sweetheart. This Christian girl is the only child of Mike and Jo Fannin of Huntington and attends Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church. Michelle blows out birthday candles Monday, March 16, but she has a few more years before the fire department needs to be called to put out the fire. Happy birthday, dear, and many to follow.
PANCAKES: The Lions Club of Barboursville conducts its annual spring pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Barboursville Senior Center. Tickets, available at the door or from club members in advance, are $6 and $3 ages 12 and younger. Take-out orders are also available. A 50/50 raffle is also offered. The club also has a limited number of quarts of apple butter made with Splenda for sale at $8 each. Breakfast attendees are encouraged to bring eyeglasses no longer being used to support the Lions’ mission of helping improve sight.
BUSY: Meredith “Gabi” Cobb, only granddaughter of Ben and Carolyn Meredith of Proctorville, Ohio, has no time to be idle. The teenager, a Marshall University student, is a member of Marshall Dance Team and Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Continuing to work part time at Griffith and Feil, Gabi celebrates another year in age Monday, March 16. May she be the best she can be showing her faith and love in God. Prayers that this young lady gets some time for a fun-filled birthday of surprises, love, happiness, cake and fond memories.
LUNCH: Milton Ministerial Association offers a series of Lenten luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in March. The March 17 luncheon takes place at Union Baptist Church. A devotion and fellowship time are also offered. A love offering is received to support the association’s Benevolence Fund.
COP: According to I Corinthians 16:13: “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be men of courage; be strong,” Alan Meek could have recited this over and over as he is a long-time and now retired law enforcement officer, including chief of police. There’s no doubt he faced much danger in that field as he suffered severe health issues, but God spared his life to see another birthday celebration Monday, March 16. Always the same, this Christian gentleman and member of New Baptist Church is a blessing and adds sunshine to my day when I see him. May Alan’s birthday be as special as he is with many more to follow.
QUILT: The West Virginia Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star recently presented the first Quilt of Valor to a deserving serviceman/veteran. Linda Fowler, worthy grand matron, and Steve Chapman, worthy grand patron of West Virginia Order of Eastern Star, made the presentation to Thamer Calhoun, past patron of Marcum Chapter 61 and Huntington resident, as part of the Quilt of Valor project for the state. The Sergeant S5 served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserves from 1954 to 1970.
BABIES: Two new babies were added to the Steele Memorial United Methodist Church families. Elliot Kate Hensel was born Feb. 21 to Eli and Katie Hensel. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Becky Damron, and great-grandmother is Sandee Damron. Eva Gwenivere Triplett was born Feb. 24 to Terry Jr. and Sarah Triplett. She weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Terry and Robin Triplett. May these new arrivals bless the families with love, laughter and happy memories.
CLASSES: Lisa Walden is the teaching artists for watercolor painting classes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, April 1 through May 27, at Huntington Museum of Art. The nine-session class, open to ages 18 and older, is conducted in HMA’s studio 2. The cost is $195 or $225 nonmembers. Another class, “Evening Oil Painting” for ages 18 and older, is instructed by Walden, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 2 through May 28. The cost is $190 or $220 nonmembers. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
