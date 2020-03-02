Community News
BB & B: The three b’s — Bourbon, Barbecue and Basketball — hosted by River Cities Harvest and Ashland Community Kitchen begins at noon Saturday, March 7, at Bellefonte Pavilion, Ashland. Dress is casual. Tickets are $25. Contact https://www.olbhfoundation.org/bourbon.
SYMPOSIUM: The Sarah Denman Faces of Appalachia Symposium begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Francis Booth Experimental Theatre. Professor Tijah Bumgarner is speaker, and Joelle Gates is respondent. The topic is “Working Against the Past: Amplifying Student Voices of the Appalachian New Wave.” The event is sponsored by Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Gender in Appalachia, Appalachian Studies Association, The Drinko Academy and University Libraries.
LUNCH: Milton Ministerial Association offers a series of Lenten luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in March. The March 3 luncheon takes place at Milton United Methodist Church. A devotion and fellowship time are also offered. A love offering supports the association’s Benevolence Fund.
WINNERS: Two St. Mary’s Medical Center employees were recognized as winners of the center’s Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for February. Ruth Ellis, patient care specialist in medical-surgical/urology unit, was awarded for patient care. Erick Brashears, active directory analyst II in information systems department, won in the service area.
BALLROOM: The monthly ballroom dance at American Legion, U.S. 60, Barboursville, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5. The cost is $7. Dance classes in Argentine tango are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in March. Call Mike Beck, 304-942-1969.
BOWLERS: The six-member South Point Lady Pointers’ bowling team won the 2019-20 Ohio Valley Conference team championship. Members included Aysiah Sharp, Jordan McFann, Jenna Clary, Audrey Robinette, Sarah Ward and Zoe Laslo. Congratulations on this accomplishment, ladies.
POWER: Hour of Power with Dave Beam begins at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. Admission is free, but space is limited. Contact 740-533-4593 or workforcesuccess@ohio.edu.
ATTENDANCE: Tom McComas, Sunday school superintendent at Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, presented attendance awards in late January. Members awarded certificates for faithful Sunday school attendance in 2019 included Alliene Caldwell, Linda Hayes, Patty Morrison, Karen Caldwell, Carol Caldwell, Fred Lunsford (2017-19) and Joyce McKinney. Those perfect in attendance and receiving awards were Gene Caldwell (2017-19), Nellie Gillispie, Sharon Hayes (2006-2019), Jim Morrison and Bill and Joyce Ryder (2005-2019).
APPLICATIONS: Applications are accepted for the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum summer 2020 Institute on Black History Instruction at Marshall University. Educators specializing in history art, social studies, music or language arts may apply for the program, which takes place June 15-19. Twenty applicants are chosen. Deadline is Friday, March 13. Visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum under the “Teachers’ Institute” tab or email Burnis R. Morris, Carter G. Woodson professor and director and co-founder of Woodson Lyceum, morrisb@marshall.edu.
TRAVELS: Members of First State Theatre Company participated in the annual Junior Theatre Festival in January at The Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, with 7,000 other students from around the world also taking part. This was the last time for Logan Darby, senior, traveling as an actor with the group.
ARTS: Tri-State Arts Association conducts its next jury session for new artists wanting to join the local organization Saturday, March 7, at Studio 2 of Huntington Museum of Art. Artists must be age 18 and a resident of West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky. Five pieces of original works in one medium are reviewed by the committee. Contact Kathy.L.Welch@gmail.com or tristatearts.webs.com.
LIST: Hurricane, West Virginia, students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at West Virginia University include Jenna Adams, industrial engineering; Lauren Adams, nursing; Tyler Bayliss, Emmelia Braun, Nathaniel Dunham and Jacob King, biology; Ryan Brown, general business; Emily Browning. Jack Fuentes and Alley Jordan, accounting; Kyle Casto, aerospace engineering; Riley Clay, Jancee Crotts and Nicholas Muto, marketing; Zachary Coleman, criminology; Conner Fowler and Jenna Thomas, finance; Alexa Halkias, English; Kate Halkias, Samuel Reeder and Emma Shaffer, psychology; Keaton Hendricks, global supply chain management; Teresa Hoang and Robert Webster, computer science; Kryzstof Kudlak and Kaden McEldowney, engineering track 1; Jeanna LaBarbara, animal and nutritional sciences; Adam Lambert, horticulture; Sara Lusher, environmental geoscience; Haley O’Neal, elementary education; Nicholas Reeder, history; Jenna Sergent and Halle Stewart, social work; Miranda Signorelli and Brent Zutaut, exercise physiology; Hannah Sims, music education; Chelsey Harrison, management, and John Jones, accounting, both of Nitro. To be named to this list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
FOOD: Donations of canned goods and nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, vegetables and fruits, are accepted through March 31 at Huntington Chiropractic Accident and Injury Clinic, 2511 3rd Ave. The food drive benefits the Huntington Area Food Bank. Anyone donating five or more items receive an initial exam, including consult, X-rays and evaluation, from Dr. Jason Moore free of charge. Call 304-523-7891.
ORCHESTRA: The Symphony Orchestra — Young People’s Concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Smith Music Hall.
