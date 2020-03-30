Community News
POSTPONED: The performance of Buddy Guy with Tom Hambridge scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later date.
LOSS: March 22, 2016, was a sad day as the Rev. Cleo Watson of Scottown, Ohio, made his final move into the arms of his Heavenly Father. This servant of God for most of his life was married to Delsie Watson for 65 years. The pastor of Ceredo Christian Baptist Church for 30 years, he pastored Scottown Independent Community Church four years before his home-going. He also received his pilot’s license at age 70. May his family and friends know he remains in our memory for his faithful service and love of God, community and family.
CANCELED: Milton Ministerial Association cancels its Lenten luncheon scheduled Tuesday, March 31, at Church in the Valley.
HONORED: Rock Hill Fifth Grade Boys State Championship Team was honored in late February at Ohio University Southern, Ironton, for the extraordinary accomplishment. The eight athletic members received a certificate from Lawrence County Commission include Yaden Bailey, Kelan Davidson, Brody Simpkins, Carson Doolin, Brian Kidd, Silas Edwards, Rylan Barker and Aaron Workman. Congratulations, team, for this wonderful achievement.
WEEKEND: Ohio Ornithological Society hosts “Warblers and Wildflowers” Friday-Sunday, May 1-3, at Shawnee State Park, Portsmouth. Jenny Richards, the park’s naturalist, provides tips about where to spot touchstone species at 7 p.m. Friday. Field trips and more are available Saturday, along with a buffet dinner and Jack Stenger, ornithologist, speaking. Half-day guided field trips are offered Sunday. Vendors, nighttime mothing and evening excursions for nocturnal birds like whippoorwill, chuck-wills-widow and more are available. Registration is $95 for OOS members and $130 nonmembers. After April 10, fees increase to $115 and $150, respectively. Box lunch is $12 and hot breakfast buffet is $15 each Saturday and Sunday. To register, visit www.ohiobirds.org.
MEMBERS: Bonnie Draper and Nancy McIntosh became new members of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church in early March. The congregants joined the Barboursville church by transfer of letter from Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church.
TOUR: Megadeth and Lamb of God, on a co-headlining tour across North America, present a performance Friday, Oct. 23, at Mountain Health Arena. Trivium and In Flames are also featured. Contact www.ticketmaster.com.
MEMORIES: I have memories of Lily Patrick, long-time Lincoln County resident, as when I was perhaps a child or even teenager. This mother, grandmother and friend is being remembered Monday, March 30, as she would turn about 102 years young. She passed away Oct. 3, 2014. Lily was the mother to Marcena “Marcie” Turley, a dear long-time family friend who continues to pay surprise visits to my mother. May she, her brother, Dallas Pennington, and other family members be comforted as this sweet lady is in thoughts.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Eric Legg, Rachel Turner, Michelle Schussler, Ray Bailey, Joseph Leggott, Trey Wilson, Mary Ann Caldwell, Kaitlyn Thompson, Karsyn Thomas, Stacy Morrison, Mary Lou Sullivan, Sharon Clay, Jerry Duesterhaus.
CHUCKLE: The teacher announced that to practice spelling, each member of the class would say what their dad did for a living and then spell the occupation. Mary went first. “My dad is a baker, b-a-k-e-r, and if he were here, he would give everyone a cookie.” Next came Tommy. “My dad is a banker, b-a-n-k-e-r, and if he were here, he’d give each of us a quarter.” Third came Jimmy. “My dad is an electrician.” But after struggling through a number of attempts to spell the word, the teacher asked him to sit and think about it for a moment while she called on someone else. She then turned to little Johnny. “My dad is a bookie, b-o-o-k-i-e,” Johnny said. “And if he were here, he’d bet you 8-to-5 that Jimmy ain’t never gonna spell electrician.”