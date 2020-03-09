Community News
AWESOME: In everything she did, she proved to be awesome. Mary “had a little” Lamb, retired Herald-Dispatch employee of several years and former Cabell Huntington Hospital volunteer for many years, celebrates her 80-plus birthday Monday, March 9. Never changing through the years, she is a strong lady that I am proud to call my long-time friend. May her year be filled with better health, continued friendships, fond memories and love.
MEMBERS: Westmoreland Baptist Church recently welcomed two new members into its family. MacKenzie Caperton and Jarrett Hawks joined the congregation.
TROLLS: The world of “Trolls” comes alive in an interactive time of singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and loads of hugs during the friends’ first live tour in mid-March at Mountain Health Arena. “Trolls Live” begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Tickets are $23, with a limited number of VIP party tickets at $133, including a meet and greet with Poppy and Branch.
AWARDED: Lora Snow, founder and executive director at Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre in Gallipolis, Ohio, and Jorma Kaukonen are among winners of the 2020 Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Ohio. Winning in the arts administration category, she is a principal oboist for Ohio Valley Symphony and OVS Woodwind Quintet and member of West Virginia Symphony. Jorma won in the community development and participation category for her Fur Peace Ranch, immersive music camp, conference center, concert venue and art gallery in Pomeroy, Ohio, originally built in 1989. Other winners were Nigel Burgoine, Charles H. Dater Foundation, Joan Perch, Dr. Jesse Ayers, Nicolettecinemagraphics and Andy Snow. Award winners are honored at a luncheon and ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Columbus Athenaeum in Ohio.
LUNCH: Milton Ministerial Association offers a series of Lenten luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in March. The March 10 luncheon takes place at Milton Baptist Church. A devotion and fellowship time are also offered. A love offering is received to support the association’s Benevolence Fund.
LIST: Fifteen Wayne residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College. They include Tina L. Adkins, Jamie J. Bowen, Shantae B. Bradshaw, Benjamin E. Browning, Danny R. Burns, John T. Johnson, Joshua I. Midkiff, Hannah N. Mills, Kaylin A. Perry, Ida F. Pierce, Malorie B. Porter, Brailey J. Queen, Candice B. Rice, Bailee J. Robertson and Mikayla R. Thompson. To be eligible for this list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of at least 3.3 or above.
HOME/GARDEN: Tri-State homeowners anticipating home improvement projects attend the annual WSAZ Home and Garden Show this weekend in Huntington. The show, featuring the popular and great John Marra, is Friday-Sunday, March 13-15, at Mountain Health Arena. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission fee is charged.
BAPTIZED: Colette Arden Meeks was recently welcomed to the faith community at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church through baptism. She is daughter of Thor and Leah Kinker Meeks. Godparents are Hannah Clark and Ariel Tardy.
ARTS: “Piercing the Veil: Appalachian Visions,” art show at Clarion University Carlson Library Art Gallery in Pennsylvania, featured photographs by Greg Clary, West Virginia native and 1971 Barboursville High graduate, as well as Marshall University graduate in 1975, and poetry by Bryan Hoot, also a West Virginia native.
FRIEND: I considered Lois Jane Cleckley a friend. The 79-year-old Huntington widow of Joe Nathan Cleckley passed away Jan. 12 at age 79. Lois, a retired clerk at Cabell County Courthouse with many years’ service, was a blessing to know. She will definitely be missed among family and friends.
COMPETITION: First-place elementary winners in Cabell County Social Studies Fair advance to the 2020 Regional Social Studies Fair Wednesday, March 11, at Mountain Health Arena. Winners from Nichols include Gabriel Mills, anthropology, individual, “The Wright Brothers with the Wright Stuff”; Tabitha Smith, individual, political sciences, “What is impeachment?”; Cooper Meadows, individual, psychology, “The Psychological Effect of the Holocaust on Jews”; Jolina Arbus and Haley Workman, group, sociology, “Why Hate”?; Lyra Childers, individual, state and local history, “The Creation of the Pepperoni Roll”. Village of Barboursville winners were Roman McGhee and Rocco McGhee, group, state and local history, “The Signature of College Football”; Carolyn Stoner, individual, U.S. history, “Impeachment: How it Works”, and Audrey Harbor and Jayden Jordan, group, “The 19th Amendment”; Jaissen Kaur and Madalyn Warden, group, anthropology, “How do Sikhism and Christianity Relate?” Noah Capper and James McCormick, group, anthropology, “Stitches in Time,” Meadows; Ben Roberts, individual, economics, “Who Invented Robots,” Guyandotte; Liam Shepherd and Rubin Michel, group, geography, “Earthquakes: Let’s Shake Up Your Knowledge,” Highlawn.
MUSIC: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Music as Great Literature is presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets range from $15 to $63.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sallie Smith, Frances Adkins, Priss Beard, Kathleen Pletka, Cemonet Williams, Stephanie Mathis still in the 20s at 28, Randy “Potty” Farris, Jack Stines, Maryah Hitchcock begins the second of teens at 14, Dave Ball, Lisa Fowler, Maria Khan, Jennifer Lynch, Hannah Hawks leaves the teens behind for number 20, Barbie Phillips, Logan Walker, Carey Roland, Pris Beard, Brian Massie, Belle Thomas, Matt McCormick, Patti Bruce, Cheryl Meadows.
CHUCKLE: Paddy woke up in hospital the morning after St. Patrick’s Day, covered in bandages. He noticed Mick sitting at his bedside so he asked, “What happened to me?” “Well,” replied Mick, “You had a few too many drinks celebrating St. Patrick’s Day last night, and then you made a bet that you could jump out the window and fly around the pub.” “What! Why didn’t you stop me?” asked Paddy. Mick said, “Stop you? Well, I bet $50 on you.”