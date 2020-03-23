Community News
PASTOR: Carl Merritt of Ona, founding pastor of Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church, met his friend and savior, the Lord Jesus, face to face March 23, 2016. The 73-year-old long-time pastor influenced many individuals throughout his ministry. He was the husband of Sandra Nash Merritt 57 years, father to five children, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren at the time of his home-going. This Bible scholar and family man is being remembered, not only today but many days, for his service to the Lord and community. He continues to be missed by many.
LISTED: Courtney B. Kifer, Adam M. Lewis, Teresa R. Moore and Gabrielle A. Ward were among the Kentucky residents named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College. Other Kentuckians include Edwena L. Felty, Argillite; Justin L. Adams and Emily K. Whitaker, Flatwoods; Hannah M. Jude and Hailey B. Vanhorn of Louisa; and Shannon M. Slaughter, Rush. To be eligible for the list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of at least 3.3 or above.
PUPPETS: “That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody,” rated PG 13, scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced.
SERGEANT: Brian Vickers, Barboursville policeman, was recently promoted to sergeant. He completed his law enforcement certification at West Virginia State Police Academy in 2000. Before being employed with Barboursville Police Department, he worked three years for Kenova Police Department.
UNCLE: Vernon Adkins, father to three surviving sons, one deceased son and one deceased daughter and oldest brother to my mother, would have been celebrating his 90-plus birthday Monday, March 23. He passed away in the early 1970s, and the true words and kind deeds he offered during his last couple years continue to be shared among family members and friends.
SHOW: “Stomp,” the international percussion sensation scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, at Charleston’s Clay Center, has been postponed.
FRIEND: Sympathy to the family of Adolphis Stephens of Wayne, who passed away in early January at age 83. Adolphis, a long-time friend of my uncle, Doffice Adkins, and visited him often, was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois Glass Co. May God continue to surround the family and friends in this time of loss.
STUDENTS: Five Huntington High School students received various awards for artwork at the eighth annual University of Rio Grande High School Teachers and Students Juried Art Exhibition. Ashley Stanley, freshman, received Best in Show — the highest award — for “Fluff,” a charcoal drawing. Sidney McCoy, senior, received a $500 scholarship for “Felina Good,” pen and ink drawing. “Waves of Thought,” mixed medium piece, gave Kaylee Fisher, junior, honorable mention, while “Pacific Octopus,” ceramic artwork, won Amanda Brent, junior, honorable mention. Kaylee’s digital art, “Dreamy,” was accepted for juried competition at the 2020 biennial Southeastern Regional High School Artists Competition at Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama. Ashley also received a $100 gift certificate for “Fluff” at this competition. Congratulations to these students for recognition received at these competitions.
MEMORY: Carolyn Byrd Williamson remembers Rufus Garrett, who would have celebrated his number 57 birthday. Rufus suddenly passed away June 22, 2016, but his memory lives on.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dee Cook, Bevin Stull, Rochelle Bragan, Thea Thompson, Mary Vital, Madison Carrie Thompson, Quintana White Clark crosses over to number 36, Zane Moore, Heather Bloss, Logan Denning, Philip “Bo” McCallister.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Angela Fitch, Scott and Monica Revely, Bobby and Mollie Bannister.
CHUCKLE: After the marriage of Lori’s manager broke up, he became very philosophical. “I guess it was in our stars,” he sighed. “What do you mean?” Lori asked. “Her astrological sign is the one for earth. Mine is the one for water. Together, we made mud.”