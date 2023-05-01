BIRTH: Tanner and Lydia Thompson of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church became new parents in April when Nolan Layne Thompson arrived into their family. May this youngster be brought up in God's house and continue blessing with love, happiness and laughter.
EXHIBIT: The work of Tri-State high school and middle school art students are presented in the Portfolio 2023 exhibit continuing through May 21 at Huntington Museum of Art. Nearly 120 student artworks from seven Tri-State high schools and two middle schools are featured in the exhibit. Participating high schools include Cabell Midland, Huntington, Logan and Tolsia; Chesapeake, Ohio; and Paul G. Blazer and Russell, both in Kentucky. Middle schools participating are Barboursville and Russell in Kentucky.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the seventh-grade prose category included Quinlan Doddridge, Huntington Middle, first; Jaslyn Singh, Barboursville Middle, second; and Michelle Yemba, Our Lady of Fatima, third.
NAMED: Gillum's Service and Repair Inc., selling and servicing Cub Cadet equipment for 26 years, was one of 45 dealers recently named a 2022 Elite Cub Cadet independent retailer in America during the manufacturer's top elite dealer trip in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This is the third time the Ashland business has been named a top-performing Cub Cadet Elite dealer. Accepting the recognition were Michael and Tina Gillum. Congratulations to the owners and employees of this business for the recognition and award.
RECOGNIZED: Donna Gannon, sales associate with Century 21 Homes and Land Real Estate Inc., was recently recognized for her sales production and commitment to quality service. She received the 2022 Century 21 President's Producer Award, which is given annually to sales affiliates earning the Century 21 Centurion and Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer awards in the same calendar year.
BOOK SIGNING: Melody Pittman, author, blogger and podcaster, signs copies of the book co-authored by Angela Richards at noon Sunday, May 7, at Cicada Books and Coffee. The book is titled "100 Things to do in West Virginia before You Die."
ANNIVERSARY: Steve and Lisa Diamond, members of First Baptist Church of Ceredo, were honored with a surprise 50th anniversary party April 9 at C-K Community Center in Kenova. Congratulations to the Diamonds on this milestone.
CLEAN-UP: Union Township in Chesapeake, Ohio, offers a semi-annual clean-up day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until dumpsters are full) Saturday, May 6, at the township lot, Coreyville Road. Proof of residence is required. Proctorville and Chesapeake-Union Township volunteer fire departments are on hand to assist with disposal and accept donations. Unacceptable items include paint cans, household garbage, brush and yward waste, tires, hazardous materials and household trash. Call township trustees: Jason Forbush, 740-886-9599; Dain Spears, 707-408-7072; or Cole Webb, 304-942-3003.
PROMOTED: Brittany Wray, education director for Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, was recently promoted to deputy director, where she has been employed since 2016. Shie is a former sixth-grade math and seventh-grade science teacher.
FARMERS MARKET: Ironton Farmers Market at South 2nd Street opens for the 11th season Friday, May 5. The market, cosponsored by King's Daughters Medical Center and project of Ironton aLive, is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday through October. To become a vendor, call Sam Heighton, Ironton aLive executive director, 740-533-7951.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Amy Dowis, Starla Kisling.
LATE BIRTHDAY: Pam Smith, April 24.
CHUCKLE: A traveler was checking into a budget hotel when the clerk asked if he had a good memory for faces. "Why do you ask?" the man said. "Because there are no mirrors in the bathroom," answered the clerk.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.