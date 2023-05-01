The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BIRTH: Tanner and Lydia Thompson of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church became new parents in April when Nolan Layne Thompson arrived into their family. May this youngster be brought up in God's house and continue blessing with love, happiness and laughter.

EXHIBIT: The work of Tri-State high school and middle school art students are presented in the Portfolio 2023 exhibit continuing through May 21 at Huntington Museum of Art. Nearly 120 student artworks from seven Tri-State high schools and two middle schools are featured in the exhibit. Participating high schools include Cabell Midland, Huntington, Logan and Tolsia; Chesapeake, Ohio; and Paul G. Blazer and Russell, both in Kentucky. Middle schools participating are Barboursville and Russell in Kentucky.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

