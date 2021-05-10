MEET: After apple butter making in the morning hours, Milton VFW Post 9796 meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, for its monthly meeting.
BRIDGE IT: First- through fourth-place winners for Bellefonte Country Bridge Club’s April 21 event were Juanita Ditty, first; Jody Lowman, second; Kay Memmer, third; and Teri McKee, fourth.
READING: Boyd County Public Library offers its summer reading program for children, teens and adults from June 1 through Aug. 1. The theme is “Tails and Tales.” Participants are awarded prizes for the hours recorded for reading Aug. 2. To register, visit thebookplace.beanstack.org.
MEMBER: John “Bobby” Dickerson is the newest member at Westmoreland Baptist Church. May he continue following the Lord and leading others in that direction.
MEET: Putnam County Republican Club meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Eleanor Town Hall, 401 Roosevelt Blvd. Call Tony Hodge, president, 304-972-7950.
WINNERS: Kennadi Smith and Grace Otunuga, both of Our Lady of Fatima Parish School taught by Amy Reynolds, were among the second-grade prose winners in the recent 25th annual Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Schools Reading Council. Kennadi placed first; Grace was second; and Carrin Robinson of Meadows Elementary with Angela Boggs, teacher, placed third. In the poetry category, all three winners were from Meadows Elementary — Skylar Withrow and Dakota Muhammad placed first and second, respectively, and Corrin Robinson placed third. Angela Boggs was the teacher. Winners were given a certificate, personalized medallion and copy of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest Anthology.
RACE: The Marine Corps League presents the Cpl. William B. Fulks Memorial Trial Race, who was assigned to the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Hurricane City Park.
NOMINEES: Matthew J. Warnock, an attorney in Ashland, was one of three nominees selected by the Judicial Nominating Commission led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. to fill the District Court vacancy in Greenup and Lewis counties. Other nominees were Paul E. Craft, attorney, Russell; and Rhese D. McKenzie, attorney, Flatwoods.
CLASS: Hospice of Huntington begins a virtual six-week class on “The Nature of Grief: Healing and Honoring the Seasons of Life” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. The class continues May 18 and 25 and June 1, 8 and 15. To register, contact 304-529-4217. Virtual event participants receive call-in numbers and log-in links upon registration.
TOP: Caitlyn H. Lindsey and Alexandra M. Montuoro of Ashland Community and Technical College were honored as top students for the 2020-21 academic year by Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Other locals chosen for the All-Academic Team were Grayson Lane Arnett and Beverly Anderson of Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Betty Gribben, Carl Eden, May 2; Ronnie Dolin, Brandon McClung, Jana Whitt, Lorraine Childers, May 6.
CHUCKLE: Lorie’s colleague used to work as a receptionist at an upscale salon. After greeting clients, she would ask them to change into a protective gown. One afternoon a serious-looking businessman entered the salon and was directed to the changing room and told the gowns were hanging on the hooks inside. Minutes later he emerged. “I’m ready,” he called out. The receptionist gasped. Instead of a gown, the man was wearing something another client had left hanging in the room — a floral blouse with shoulder pads.