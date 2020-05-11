Community News
LOSS: What a loss for the Huntington community — Julian’s Market on 12th Street recently announced the store’s closing after nearly two decades. The Saad Family, owner of the market, continues to be in the Huntington area through Saad’s Oriental Rugs, Southside Spirits, Saad’s Wine and Spirits and Stadium Spirits. Thanks to the workers and owners for the time and service they gave to the Tri-State.
FIREFIGHTERS: Maddie Meehling and Noah Hockenberry are the newest certified firefighters to join the ranks at Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department.
FRIEND: My mother loved Lonnie Bell Mills and considered her a true, kind and loving Christian friend for many years. Mrs. Mills of Huntington passed away April 1 at age 91. Mother still has her voice on the answering machine and will cherish it for as long as she lives.
SUSPENDED: Lavalette Woman’s Club has suspended its monthly meetings until Sept. 1, due to COVID-19 virus health concerns.
READER: Steve Thompson recently sent this note: “I follow your column and especially love the ‘chuckle,’ it never fails to put a smile on my face.” Knowing I have another reader, Steve, also puts a smile on my face. Thanks for those encouraging words.
PARTICIPANTS: Five Louisa Middle School students were chosen to participate in or attend the Rogers Explorers Program sponsored by the Center for Rural Development. The Louisa, Ky., residents include Hannah DeLong, daughter of Corey and Rebecca DeLong; Emersyn Elliott, daughter of Jason and Melissa Elliott; Maggie Johnson, daughter of Scott and Molly Johnson; David Preston, son of D. Heath and Brandy Preston; and Cooper Smith, son of Duke and Dana Smith, were all chosen to attend camp. Casey Hovis, daughter of Brian and April Hovis and student at Fallsburg Elementary School, was selected for Rogers Explorers Program. Because of COVID-19, the Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers camps are not active this year
CHANGED: The semi-annual cleanup day in Union Township, Ohio, has been changed to June 6, according to the township’s board of trustees.
1-2-3: Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Cabell County students recently competed at the Regional Math Field Day at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan, West Virginia. Sixth-graders placing first from St. Joseph Catholic School were Dash Carey-Squire and Ryan Arora; and John Boylin, Huntington Middle School. Seventh-graders placing second were Marcus Blanks, Barboursville Middle; Mason Daily, Milton Middle; and Eliott James, Huntington East Middle. Placing first in the ninth grade were Jackson Stewart, Cabell Midland High; and Alexandra Biddle and Ethan Lovejoy, both of Huntington High.
DINNER: Ohio State University Coach Ryan Day: Leadership and Team Building Dinner begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. Day, Ironton Coaching Legend Bob Lutz and OSU Football alum Tyler “Tank” Whaley share experiences and insights for building exceptional teams and leading by example. Tickets may be purchased at www.showclix.com.
POET: Philip St. Clair has eight collections of poetry and a number of awards credited to him. The local poet and retired teacher at Ashland Community and Technical College has a newly published volume titled “Red Cup, Green Lawn” (2020). He also taught at Kent State University, Bowling Green State University and Southern Illinois University.
SINGER/SONGWRITER: Dennis DeYoung, founding member of the rock band Styx and American singer-songwriter, continues The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour at 7:30 p.m. April 30, 2021, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Gregory Lynn Stiltner, who passed away April 5 at age 67. The Ona resident is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay Stiltner, former Herald-Dispatch employee in the Circulation Department. Greg, a former employee for the city of Huntington, was a member of Shepherd’s Chapel. He was the dad to two daughters and a son and grandfather to five grandchildren. May God’s comfort ease the pain of the loss.
CHUCKLE: The woman in front of Nikki at the motor vehicles office was taking the eye test, first with her glasses on, then off. “Here’s your license,” the examiner said when she was done. “But there’s a restriction. You need to wear glasses to drive your car.” “Honey,” the woman declared, “I need them to find my car.”