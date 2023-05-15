The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

EXHIBIT: "Ellipses ... A Conversation in Modern Textiles" is displayed through June 2 at Charles W. and Normal C. Carroll Gallery, Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. The free exhibit is sponsored by Marshall University School of Art and Design in the College of Art and Media.

WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Three Huntington High students were selected as winners in the 12th-grade prose category. They include Evan Damron, first/state entry; Amanda Arrowood, second; and Rebecca Adkins, third.

