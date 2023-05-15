EXHIBIT: "Ellipses ... A Conversation in Modern Textiles" is displayed through June 2 at Charles W. and Normal C. Carroll Gallery, Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. The free exhibit is sponsored by Marshall University School of Art and Design in the College of Art and Media.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Three Huntington High students were selected as winners in the 12th-grade prose category. They include Evan Damron, first/state entry; Amanda Arrowood, second; and Rebecca Adkins, third.
COMEDY: The final show of the Comedy Zone season with J. Bliss begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Ashland's Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show, recommended for ages 18-plus, costs $20.
WRESTLERS: Barboursville Middle School's girls wrestling team recently returned from the West Virginia Girls State Wrestling Championship in Parkersburg as runners-up in the state. Team members, coached by Jordan and Amanda Carinelli, are Addison Denning, Annalise Humphreys, Briahna Ramey and Annabelle Ward.
WRITERS: Writers Can Read series for May features Cheryl Denise, local poet growing up in Elmira, Ontario, and current resident of Philippi, WV, and Devonne Brown, local author. West Virginia native and mother of twin sons, at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Heritage Station.
INDUCTED: Three students and nine faculty and staff were part of the first recent induction ceremony into Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) honors society at Ashland Community College. An additional six faculty and staff members and eight students joined the organization but did not attend the ceremony. Student inductees included Kori Akers, Rhonda Hickman, Katlyn Howell, Amanda Humphries, Audra Jackson, Jennifer Mansour, Nichole McLaughlin, Jennifer McWhorter, Melissa Sparks, Jessica Slone and Melissa Wilhite-Lemaster. Initiated students received a certificate, pin and stole to wear during the commencement ceremony.
PAGEANT: Memory Days Pageant, featuring division titles from newborns to 19 and a People's Choice, begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at East Carter High School. Entry deadline is Wednesday, May 17. Entry fee is $50. A separate prize for photogenic is awarded; however, entry cost is an additional $10. Contact Heather Goodman, heather.goodman@carter.kyschools.us or 606-316-5624; or Jordan Goodman, jordan.goodman@carter.kyschools.us or 606-316-9599.
LEAVING: Dr. Desmond Barrett, pastor at Summit Church of the Nazarene in Ashland four years and director of Ashland Community Kitchen, is leaving Friday, May 19, to serve a community in Winter Haven, Fla. During the time at the kitchen, a little more than 130,000 meals, 5,425 food boxes and 60 low-income seniors were served. Prayers for many souls to be won into the kingdom and the desire to witness is greater for this kind preacher/pastor.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARY: Natasha and Christopher Vance.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Susan Bouchillon, Jackie Stillion, May 4; Barbara Becker Cottrill, May 6; Jordan Crouse, Joe LoCascio, May 8; Jeanne Hubbard, May 9; Santos Alvarez, Charlie O'Keefe, May 10; Heather Murray, May 11; Becky Ballengee, May 14.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Jeanne and John Hubbard, May 7; Linda and Tom Wilkins, May 10.
CHUCKLE: Maxine went to the accountant's office at income tax time. When asked about her dependents, she answered: "May I claim my two dogs and cat?" The accountant said "No." After which Maxine said sarcastically, "As much as pet care costs these days, we should be able to claim them as dependents."
