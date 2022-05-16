RECOGNIZED: Cabell Midland High School Students of the Month for May were recently recognized by the Rotary Club of Barboursville. They include Colton Clark, ninth grade; Braylen Ryder, 10th grade; Shawn Rouse, 11th grade; and Cooper Gibson, 12th grade.
CAMPAIGN: The Open Door Membership Campaign, chaired by Dr. Peter Chirico, continues through June 30 at Huntington Museum of Art. The goal is $335,000. Annual membership fees begin at $25. Contact Jennifer Wheeler, HMA development director, 304-529-2701, Ext. 306, or www.hmoa.org.
GRADS: Sarah Day and Robert Hunt III, both of Athens, Ohio, were among the 115 students graduating from Ohio University Southern spring class.
WRITERS: Timothy Huguenin, hillbilly writer of strange and spooky from the dark Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia, and Jeffrey Mangus, president of LIMB LOSS LIFE LLC and CEO of Ghostwriting USA, of Hurricane, West Virginia, are featured during this month’s Writers Can Read open mid night reading series at 7 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Heritage Station.
FIRST: Participants in the recent First Communion/First Penance Class of 2022 at Huntington’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church included seven individuals. The celebrants are Ariana Mendoza, Katy Sepulveda, Emma Clark, Lydia Swalley, Sachary Edie, Colin Finton, Bentenly Roark and Chase Roark.
FESTIVAL: WV Pumpkin Spring Festival Craft and Vendor Event is Friday-Saturday, May 20-21, at Milton’s Pumpkin Park. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Crafters, vintage items, antiques, home and garden and more are featured. Admission is $5 at the gate.
CHOSEN: Tyler Marcum, Cabell Midland High School senior, has been chosen as one of 620 students nationally to be a semifinalist for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The son of Dr. Patti Jo and Michael Marcum of Ona is only one of nine students in West Virginia to move on in the application process. There are 161 finalists, with one male and one female chosen from each state. Finalists are recognized during the all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for a ceremony in June at the White House, where President Joe Biden personally presents the awards. Congratulations, Tyler, on this prestigious award.
SPORTS PHYSICALS: King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offers free sports physicals for student-athletes ages 13 to 19. The physicals are available from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Johnson Central High School gym, Paintsville, Kentucky.
BLOOD DONATIONS: American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at HIMG Regional Medical Center, conference room, U.S. 60 East. Donations are accepted in memory of James A. Coffman Jr., a Navy veteran serving in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1955 and retiree from U.S. Corps of Engineers with 40 years’ service. Throughout his life, he donated more than 30 gallons of blood to help patients in need across the region.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Harvey Midkiff, Peachie Turner, Terry Blevins, Chase McFann, Lizzy Chang.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Amy Dowis, Starla Kisling, May 1; Tom Kist, Carl Eden, May 2; Belinda Nelson, Keely Tucker, May 4; Paul Herrick, May 5; Brandon McClung, Jana Whitt, May 6; Joel Jones, Jared Tucker, May 8; Lisa Perry with Lincoln County Water, May 9; Ethan Ball, Jewell Bourne, Creigh Pemberton, May 10; James Wagner, Dennis Adkins, Kathy Nelson, May 12; Steve Adkins, Tim Conzett, May 13; Troy Wilson, Gayle Watts, May 15.
BELATED ANNIVERSARY: Tim and Cheryl Conzett, May 12.
CHUCKLE: An elderly couple had just learned how to send text messages on their mobile phones. The wife was a romantic type, and the husband was more of a no-nonsense guy. One afternoon the wife went out to meet a friend for coffee. She decided to send her husband a romantic text message and she wrote: “If you are sleeping, send me your dreams. If you are laughing, send me your smile. If you are eating, send me a bite. If you are drinking, send me a sip. If you are crying, send me your tears. I love you.” The husband texted back to her: “I’m on the toilet. Please advise.”