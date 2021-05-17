Community News
CLASS: Hospice of Huntington continues its virtual six-week class on “The Nature of Grief: Healing and Honoring the Seasons of Life” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. The class continues May 25 and June 1, 8 and 15. To register, contact 304-529-4217. Virtual event participants receive call-in numbers and log-in links upon registration.
BIRTH: Finley James Hansel, son of Eli and Katie Hensel, weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces on his May 6 entry into the world. He also was 20 inches long. His proud family includes Tim and Becky Damron, grandparents; Sandee Damron, great-grandmother; and Ellie Kate, big sister, all of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. May this little prince bring added joy, happiness and love to all knowing and loving him.
BLOOD: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church.
FIFTH-GRADERS: Several students won in the 25th annual Creative Writing Contest, sponsored by Cabell County Schools Reading Council. In the prose category, Sunee Mastrangelo and Cooper Meadows, fifth-graders at Nichols Elementary taught by Angie Kinder, were first- and second-place winners. Owen Adkins of Martha Elementary, taught by Chasity Eaves, placed third. In the poetry category, fifth-graders at Martha Elementary placing first and third respectively were Raiden Green, taught by Chasity Eaves, and Hunter Deskins. Cassidy Kiripolsky of Nichols Elementary, taught by Heather Jobst, placed second. Winners were given a certificate, personalized medallion and copy of the 2021 Creative Writing Contest Anthology.
GOLF: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center hosts its second annual golf benefit Friday, May 21, at Bellefonte Country Club. Sponsorships are Adventurer, $5,000; Historian, $2,500; Pioneer, $1,000; single player, $150; and hole sponsor, $200. Proceeds benefit the center’s educational programming. Registration forms are available at highlandsmuseum.com. Call 606-329-8888.
NAMED: A new full-time executive director of Lawrence/Scioto Solid Waste Management District recently was named. Rick Jansen, director with Friends of Ironton, replaces Dan Palmer, who resigned about a year ago.
SESSION: Hospice of Huntington continues “Overcoming Loneliness After a Loss,” a free, virtual bereavement stand-alone session at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Virtual event participants receive call-in numbers and log-in links upon registration. To register, visit hospiceofhuntington.org or 304-529-4217.
TRIBUTE: Some neighbors of Dale and Dorothy Musgrave on Huntington’s Monel Avenue need a huge thanks for assisting with needs during a recent hip replacement. A big hand clap to Bill and Sheila Gartin, Ruth Egnor, Monica, Alice Lawson and Larry Raymer for supplying meals for 1 ½ months or more, as well as Pastor Greg Wagoner and Fellowship Baptist Church for food, visits, calls and prayers. The Musgraves have resided at this location 50-plus years (she is 90, he is 94, and they have been married 71 years). Sounds like a great place to live, folks.
FUNDRAISER: Dr. Peter Chirico is chair of the 2021 Open Door Membership Campaign at Huntington Museum of Art. The goal is $335,000, representing a significant portion of the funds the museum needs to support the operating budget. The campaign continues through June 30. Memberships start at $25 annually. As of May 5, $266,253, or about 79% of the goal was raised. Contact Rebecca Stephens, HMA development officer, 304-529-2701, ext. 327, or www.hmoa.org.
CHUCKLE: Chuck went to his doctor and said, “Doctor, I’m a little embarrassed to talk about this, but I seem to be barfing a lot.” The doctor replied, “Well, I’m glad you feel you can bring this up, Chuck.”