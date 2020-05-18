Community News
HONORED: Lucas Cooper earned the Top 50 Academic Award during Ohio Wesleyan University’s 16th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete awards’ virtual celebration in late April. The Hurricane, West Virginia, resident competed on the Battling Bishop football team.
MEETING: Dr. Sarah Stevens and Mark Morgan, HIMG CEO, speak at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Huntington facility. They discuss the steps the medical center is taking to keep you safe as they continue to reopen.
EMPTY NEST: Matt and Kristi Dillon aren’t looking forward to going through the empty nest syndrome later this year as both their children may be attending Columbus campuses. Their youngest son, Caleb, graduated this year as one of the valedictorians at Rock Hill High School. Their eldest daughter, Samantha, graduated four years ago from Rock Hill as valedictorian and just a few weekends ago, graduated from Ohio State. Although COVID-19 prevented recognition to either as schools have done in the past, congratulations are being offered for a job well done. Best wishes for a prosperous future as they begin another chapter in their lives.
EXHIBIT: A virtual reception hosted by Marshall University School of Art and Design students was conducted in early May for their exhibit “Minimum Capacity,” which is displayed until May 28 in a nonprofit project space in Atlanta as an opportunity to present the expanded version of their work is hoped for later this year. Led by Sandra Reed, professor in MU department, and Craig Drennen, guest artist and an Atlanta-based native of West Virginia, the exhibit involved 12 students — Bree Black, Peyton Dolin, Benjamin Pinson, S. Alex Simental, E. Wayman-Murdock and Carson Stivason, all of Huntington; Sophia Celdran of Lesage; Raigan Hagerman of Charleston; Savannah Julian of Winfield; Sa-Rai Robinette of Flatwoods, Ky.; Jonathan Williamson of Wayne and Zhuning Huang of Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.
HIRED: Peyton Ballard, southern West Virginia native and Marshall University graduate, has been hired as an associate director of The Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) in February. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in health sciences in 2017 and a master’s degree in human resources management in 2018 at MU. He is formerly a human resources professional with State Electric Supply Co. and Marshall University, where he was an intern to the human resources department and a graduate teaching assistant for the College of Health Professionals.
POSTPONED: Kindred Communications postpones the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series, originally scheduled to begin May 28, until further notice. The concert series normally takes place Thursday evenings between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
LOSS: The health community suffered a loss March 31 when Dr. Stephen James Feaster, a private practitioner and faculty in Marshall University School of Medicine for more than 40 years, passed away at age 75. He completed medical school at West Virginia University in 1971 and a residency in obstetrics and gynecology before serving in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant colonel. The latter part of his career was instructing students in basic surgical skills and pioneered instructional techniques in noninvasive laparoscopy. Dr. Feaster and his medical knowledge will be missed.
WINNER: The Ironton in Bloom Business of the Month for March and April belongs to Treasures From the Valley. The store, owned by Valerie Freeman and Angela Malone, has been in business for more than 20 years. Hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Screen and custom printing for sports at all local schools is offered, as are Duck’s brand salsa and dips, Doll Mall clothing for American Girl Dolls, jewelry, home décor, bags, souvenirs, custom decals and more.
CONCERT SERIES: The City of Charleston has canceled this year’s annual Live on the Levee summer concert series at Haddad Riverfront Park. The free concerts were offered on Friday nights.
CHUCKLE: On the first day of a political-science course at the University of California, Berkeley, the professor noted there were 45 students signed up for what was supposed to be a small class. “We’ll have to correct the administration’s mistake,” he announced. “Your first assignment is to write an essay stating why you should remain in this class.” Then he paused and asked, “How many are Democrats?” Most in the room raised their hands. “And how many Republicans?” Three of them raised hands. “Good,” he said. “You three can stay so we’ll have something to argue about. The rest of you will have to write the essay.”