RETIRING: From conservatory director to ballroom dancing instructor ... Mike Beck, Ph.D., director of C. Fred Edwards Conservatory at Huntington Museum of Art, plans to retire at the end of the year leaving his position in the hands of Josh Hamrick, the museum’s assistant conservatory director. Mike was a high school teacher with a background in botany. He studied at Thomas More College (now Thomas More University) in northern Kentucky and obtained a master’s degree from University of Tennessee at Knoxville and went on to get his doctorate at Clemson University in South Carolina.
PRAYER: The Barboursville community is encouraged to attend the local National Day of Prayer meeting beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Barboursville Gazebo, Main Street. Area churches participate, as government and business leaders, local schools and others are invited to attend. In case of rain, prayer is conducted at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church.
BANQUET: The annual Green High School Alumni Banquet, hosted by the school’s Alumni Association, begins with social hour at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, followed by the banquet at 6 p.m. at the school. The all-class reunion costs $10 and includes meal and drinks. Proceeds benefit the alumni scholarship fund, Ralph Mullins Scholarship, and to cover food costs. The association awards nearly $20,000 in scholarships including the $5,000 Morris and Sarah Horn Memorial Scholarship. A silent auction and induction of an alumni into the Hall of Fame are also featured. Classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 receive Golden Diplomas. Check out the school’s Facebook page or email Tammie Davisson Niemer, Tammie.Niemer@kdmc.kdhs.us.
APPOINTED: Four local residents have been appointed to the board of governors at Mountwest Community and Technical College. They include David A. Earl of Huntington; Mark A. Morgan of Barboursville; Anthony E. Martin of Ona; and Jeffrey L. Blatt of Kenova. The appointment, made by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, ends June 30, 2024.
MEET: Tasty Reads Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Cicada Books and Coffee.
CONCERT: The seventh- and eighth-grades and Boyd County High School bands present a spring concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Guest performers include Andrew Gillum, percussionist with six years’ touring experience with Broadway companies with a degree in music education from Morehead State University, performing “The Washboard King”; Aaron Bowling, Janessa Broadhurst, Cynthia Sullivan and Carl Taylor.
SECOND: Cody Harris, sixth-grader at Chesapeake Middle School, was awarded second place in the sixth grade overall award for his project, “Does Having a Distraction Make a Difference When Playing Video Games?” Achieving excellence in this category, the award winner recently participated in a virtual science fair through the University of Rio Grande.
CHARTERED: Southside Garden Club is now chartered .. the club was the only new club this year to join 74 other garden clubs in West Virginia in early April at the 92nd annual West Virginia Garden Club Inc. at Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center. Connie Reed Beaty, president, accepted the charter on behalf of the club. Other club officers are Deb Elliott, vice president; and Kandi Bastianelli, secretary. Members are Jessica McCormick, Katy Watson, Karen Veazey, Carrie Denvir, Linda Dobbs, Jennifer Hinkle, Binnie Howard, Jara Howard, Sidney Polan, Karen Herdnon and Jan Russell.
FIRST: Noelle Sheret, Chesapeake Middle School sixth-grader, was awarded first place from all sixth-grade level projects with “What is Temp’s Effect on Heart Rate?” Achieving excellence in this category, the award winner recently participated in a virtual science fair through the University of Rio Grande.
BIG TRUCKS: The Monster Jam Arena Championship Series East, featuring the most action-packed motorsports experience ever returns to Charleston for its 30th anniversary Saturday-Sunday, May 7-8, at Charleston Coliseum. Featured are 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. Hours are 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, with a pit party from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, with pit party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets range from $21 to $65.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jacob Gross, David Ball, Zach Moore, Marie Fought, Andrew Smith turns 15.
CHUCKLE: A man and his wife were having some problems at home and were giving each other the silent treatment. Suddenly, the man realized that the next day, he would need his wife to wake him at 5 a.m. for an early morning business flight. Not wanting to be the first to break the silence (and LOSE), he wrote on a piece of paper, “Please wake me at 5 a.m.” He left it where he knew she would find it. The next morning, the man woke up, only to discover it was 9 a.m., and he had missed his flight. Furious, he was about to go and see why his wife hadn’t wakened him when he noticed a piece of paper by the bed. The paper said, “It is 5 a.m. Wake up.”