TOUR: Knipp Tours LLC offers a trip to Red Eye/New York City June 30-July 2. The cost is $214 per person. Contact knipptours@yahoo.com, 740-532-1549 or 740-237-9246.
APPOINTED: William Rudie of Ashland has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear as a member of the state Center for School Safety. He is a school resource officer and Boyd County sheriff's deputy. His term expires May 8, 2027.
GRADUATES: Nathaniel Crabtree and Adam Holsinger, both of Lucasville, Ohio, were among 117 students participating in the graduation recognition ceremony in early May at Ohio University Southern, Ironton.
PLAY DATE: A "Play-Doh Play Date" begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Cabell County Public Library.
SCHOLAR: Tyler Farley is one of eight students chosen as members of Marshall University's 37th class of Yeager Scholars. He attends Covenant School, where he is preparing a thesis addressing economic inequality and the idea of a more localized economy. He plans to major in mechanical engineering. Students from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have accepted full scholarships to attend MU.
WORKSHOP: A free grant writing workshop, "Introduction to Nonprofit Grant Writing," is sponsored by The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, Sisters Health Foundation and United Way of the River Cities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Field of Hope, Vinton, Ohio. Alice Ruhnke, president of GrantStation, is guest speaker. Participating organizations receive a free, two-year membership to GrantStation.com, which includes grant-maker profiles, searchable databases of grant makers and more. Lunch is provided. To register, visit https://grant-writing-gallia-eventbrite.com/. More information is available by calling 304-397-5955.
RECOGNIZED: Rotary Club of Barboursville chose the following Cabell Midland High School students as students of the month for May. They include Candace Jones, daughter of Tara Parsons of Barboursville, senior; Joshua Hardesty, son of Tim and Tammy Hardesty of Hurricane, junior; Elena Sandifer, daughter of Michael and Joy Sandifer, sophomore; and Samuel Phillips, son of Steven and Shellie Phillips of Huntington, freshman. Their recognition luncheon is scheduled for later this month.
PERFORMANCE: Lee Dean, local minister, gospel singer, dad to two daughters, husband and inspirational speaker, performs during the First Guaranty Bank Commercial Shoot Monday, May 22, at Heritage Farm. Then, he's off to Lake Frederick, VA, Tuesday, May 23, to perform the Elvis and Sinatra Show at Shenandoah Lodge and Athletic Club.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Randall Eddington, Candace Rodes, Scarlett Ellis, May 14; Harry Brady, May 15; Peachie Turner, May 16; Ethan King, May 19, Larry Blackaby, May 21.
LATE ANNIVERSARY: Perry and Frances Mason, May 20.
CHUCKLE: A cowboy, moving from Wyoming from Texas, walked into a bar and ordered three mugs of Bud. He sat in the back, drinking a sip from each in turn. When he finished, he ordered three more. The bartender approached and told him, "You know, a mug goes flat after I draw it. It would taste better if you bought one at a time." The cowboy replied, "Well, you see, I have two brothers. One is in Arizona, the other in Colorado. When we all left our home in Texas, we promised that we'd drink this way to remember the days when we drank together: so, I'm drinking one beer for each of them and one for myself." The bartender admitted this was a nice custom and left it there. The cowboy became a regular and always drank the same way. He ordered three mugs and drank them in turn. One day, he came in and only ordered two mugs. The regulars took notice and fell silent. When he came back to the bar for the second round, the bartender said, "I don't want to intrude on your grief, but I wanted to offer my condolences on your loss." The cowboy looked quite puzzled for a moment, then a light dawned in his eyes and he laughed. "Oh, no, everybody is fine," he explained. "It's just my wife and I joined the Baptist Church and I had to quit drinking. But hasn't affected my brothers though."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.