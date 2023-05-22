The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

TOUR: Knipp Tours LLC offers a trip to Red Eye/New York City June 30-July 2. The cost is $214 per person. Contact knipptours@yahoo.com, 740-532-1549 or 740-237-9246.

APPOINTED: William Rudie of Ashland has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear as a member of the state Center for School Safety. He is a school resource officer and Boyd County sheriff's deputy. His term expires May 8, 2027.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you