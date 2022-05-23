CONCERT: “I’m Coming Everywhere — World Tour” featuring Tom Segura begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $36, $56 and $86.
GRADS: Jacob Bentley, Danielle Mathes and Allison White, all of Kitts Hill, Ohio, were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
LECTURE: Marshall University Department of Humanities hosts a lecture, “The Ecological and Poetic Imagination of Appalachian Mountain Religion,” by Dr. Scott McDaniel at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Drinko Library 402. The lecture is free.
RECOVERY: Two members of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church are being wished a speedy recovery. Bill Hall of Huntington, treasurer, is recovering from surgery, while Lee Ann Hill of Huntington is recovering from receiving a new hip and will soon begin physical therapy. Prayers for God’s comforting hand in easing the pain and that they will be getting around again in a few weeks.
SPEAKER: Amy Saunders, managing director of Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, speaks for Huntington Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday, May 23, at Doubletree Hotel Downtown. With her deep experience in state and local behavioral and public health initiatives, she explains what the university is doing to protect and enhance the health of its students.
NAMED: Jackie Hymel, general manager of Delta by Marriott-Ashland Downtown, has been named General Manager of the Year during the inaugural Delta Conference in Minneapolis. She has been general manager at Delta Ashland since it opened July 3, 2019. The hotel, as well as The Delta Huntington Mall, were also recognized as two of the top 10 global Intent To Recommend scores. Local management attending the Minnesota conference were Cara Hedrick- Shockley, director of sales at Ashland Delta; Macy Dingess, general manager, Delta Huntington Mall; and Mike Shockley, director of sales, Delta Huntington Mall.
FLOWERS: After several years of taking a rest, Rock Hill Garden Club hosted a flower show at Ironton City Center’s first floor. Winners were chosen by Beverly Norman, Ohio Association of Garden Club judge. Booths were also set up at the event.
DANCERS: And the Industry Dance Awards go to: The Studio of Dance Kentucky dancers won the awards best open performance at the Kids Artistic Revue National Dance Competition in mid-May at Davidson Theatre, Columbus, Ohio. The dance studio also won 27 Overall High Point Awards in solo, duet/trio and group competition.
RECEPTION: The opening reception for the Studio Selections Exhibit takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Huntington Museum of Art. The free event is part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series at HMA. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
AUTHOR: The first author event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Booktenders, Barboursville. “The Grand Design,” a fictional novel based on Dorothy Draper, an amazing woman who was interior designer of The Greenbrier, is presented by Joy Callaway. Copies of the book are available for signing.
MONIES: Empty Bowls pottery sale fundraiser, hosted by The School of Art and Design at Marshall University for 19 years, raised $12,679 to benefit Facing Hunger Foodbank. Funds were raised through an in-person sale at Pullman Square and an online sale hosted through the Pottery Place website. Thanks to those donating and for efforts in making this happen.
BELATED BIRTHDAY: Ryan Finley, May 22.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Dr. Matthew Rohrbach.
CHUCKLE: A man on the street said, “I’d be happy if only I had $100.” A person passing by who heard him handed him $100. The man who received the $100 said, “I should have asked for $200.”