CLASS: Hospice of Huntington’s virtual six-week class on “The Nature of Grief: Healing and Honoring the Seasons of Life” continues at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, May 25, June 1, 8 and 15. To register, contact 304-529-4217. Virtual event participants receive call-in numbers and log-in links upon registration.
DEGREED: Three local residents graduated during the spring ceremony at West Liberty University. Anthony Lee Martin Jr. of Huntington graduated with a master’s degree, while Samuel Patrick Aulick, also of Huntington, and Carly L. Cunningham of Hurricane, West Virginia, received undergraduate degrees.
CONCERT: Aaron Lewis and Stateliners presents a concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $25-$55.
WINNERS: Four Ohio high school seniors were awarded scholarships funded by Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative in the annual competition for children of cooperative members. Kiki Barlow, student at Vinton County High and daughter of Terry and Jewell Barlow, was first place with a $2,000 scholarship. She plans to major in business management at Capital University and also competes for additional scholarships from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives. Emily Schwamberger of Chesapeake High, daughter of Scott and Heather Schwamberger is second-place winner of $1,500. She plans to obtain a bachelor of science in nursing from Ohio or Shawnee State University. Third-place winner of $1,000 was Madison Wilson of Fairland, daughter of Brittany Hann. She plans to major in agriculture and medical biotechnology on a premed track and pursue a career in genetics at University of Kentucky. Noah Wood of Rock Hill High was fourth with $500. The son of Erik and Donna Haney plans to attend Ashland University to run track and study business administration.
MEET: Southside Neighborhood Organization meets from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Huntington YMCA Phil Cline Facility, 917 9th Ave. A Huntington Police Department representative is available, as is a guest speaker.
RECOGNIZED: Two Chesapeake, Ohio, graduates of Ohio University Southern in Ironton were among 51 to receive an associate degree in nursing. They are Savannah Ilene Brumfield and McKenna S. Wells.
FIRST: Another First Friday cruise-in, live music, outdoor beer garden and more is from 5 to 8 p.m. June 4 in Downtown Ashland. Visit www.facebook.com/AshlandinMotion.
RETIRING: Diana Van Horn, director of Cridlin Food Pantry at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church, retires the end of this year. The wonderful director is being thanked for her years of service and being wished the best for a happy, relaxing and restful retirement.
MYSTERY DINNER: “Calamity at the Opry!” presented by Murder and Merriment begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Tickets are $45.