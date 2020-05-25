Community News
LISTED: Easton Petitt of Cabell County was one of 237 students to earn a place on the Dean’s List at Potomac State College for spring semester. To be eligible for this list, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 grade point average and may have no D, F or I grades.
GRADUATES: Three graduates from Huntington High School have families either attending or are members at Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. They include Thomas Overby, son of Pamela Lewingdon and Daniel Edwards; Jacob Perry, son of Jennifer and Jay Perry; and Dylan Shultz (high honors), son of Gary and Heather Shultz. Thomas plans to enlist in the U.S. Navy and later become a certified nursing assistant. Jacob plans to major in engineering at Marshall University. Dylan plans to study biology in whichever college he chooses to attend.
CONCERT: The Alison Krauss concert originally scheduled for May 5 at Mountain Health Arena has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 21. She fell in love with bluegrass when she began playing fiddle at age 5 and began entering fiddle contests. She was signed to her first record deal at age 14 and became a member of the Grand Ole Opry at age 21. Tickets purchased for the May event will be honored for the September concert. Ticket prices are $95, $85 and $65.
TEACHER: Being recognized as teacher of the year is always sweeter when it’s on your birthday. Megan Ross had been teaching eight years at East Lynn Elementary School and currently teaches 16 fourth-graders at the school. The Marshall University graduate was chosen at the county level … just because individuals holding this position these days can make a lasting impression on students in their efforts to make learning fun. Congratulations, Megan, on this well-deserved honor.
PARADE: The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is going on … but will be live streamed on Facebook from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 25. The Facebook event page is https://www.facebook.com/events/166555334777319/.
JUDGE: Dr. Henning Vauth, piano professor in Marshall University’s School of Music, traveled to Taipei, Taiwan, in early February to be a member of faculty and jury for International Maestro Piano Festival and Competition. He performed a piano solo portion in a shared recital with Professor Andreas Frolich of University of Cologne in Germany and Professor Hee-Sung Joo of Seoul National University in Korea. He also taught piano lessons to 28 students at the festival and adjudicated the semifinal and final rounds of the competition as part of a 12-member jury. Congratulations, Dr. Vauth, on this accomplishment.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Jim Lewis, Grace Rexroad, May 8; Timothy Pelfrey, May 15; Debby LeMaster, May 15; Kathryn Watts, Michael Stull, Keith Boggs turned 47, Spencyr Harmon, May 19; Robbie Jenkins, May 20; Rosemary Walker celebrate 86 years young, May 21.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Libby Lewis, Justin and Amber McDearis, May 2; Jason and Beth Carney, May 5; Tom and Judy Plummer, Jeremy and Danielle Grant, Chad and Lori Halstead, May 12; Jim and Linda Swan, May 15; Mark and Carla Akers, May 16; Richard and Faye Jackson celebrated 54 years, May 21.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Carlie McCoy is being wished 23rd birthday greetings by her grandparents, Danny and Pat Parsons.
CHUCKLE: There once was a blonde who was very tired of blonde jokes and insults directed at her intelligence. So, she cut and dyed her hair, got a make-over, got in her car, and began driving around in the country. Suddenly, she came to a herd of sheep in the road. She stopped her car and went over to the shepherd who was tending to them. “If I can guess the exact number of sheep here, will you let me have one?” she asked. The shepherd, thinking this was a pretty safe bet, agreed. “You have 171 sheep,” said the blonde in triumph. Surprised, the shepherd told her to pick out a sheep of her choice. She looked around for a while and finally found one that she really liked. She picked it up and was petting it when the shepherd walked over to her and asked, “if I can guess your real hair color, will you give me my sheep back?” The blonde thought it was only fair to let him try. “You’re a blonde! Now give me back my dog.”