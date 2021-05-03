TASTE IT: Venetian Estate in Milton offers a Cinco de Mayo tequila tasting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Five tequila selections paired with five tasting dishes are available. Order online at www.venetianestate.com.
STUDENTS: Eight Coal Grove, Ohio, residents were among 272 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. They are Kayla Delawder, Alicia Fraley, Khylee Keaton, Jordan Lucas, Ragin Marcum, Will Sites, Camryn Uding and Stacie Wilson. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
DISPOSAL: Tire Collection, On-Site Document Shredding and Pharmaceutical Take Back Event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at 154 County Road 450, South Point, Ohio. The event, open to all Lawrence County residents, is sponsored by Lawrence County Commissioners, Project First Impression, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District. The program offers proper disposal of passenger and light truck tires, off the rim, to participants providing proof of Lawrence County residency. There is a limit of 10 tires per person. Call 740-532-1231 or 740-533-4300.
ORDAINED: A service ordaining Drew Pyles as deacon was conducted April 25 at Ona’s Antioch Baptist Church.
HOURS: Marshall University Drinko Library recently announced its summer hours continuing through Aug. 13. It is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.marshall.edu/library/hours.
BIRTH: Vince and Joy Agee of Kenova United Methodist Church became great grandparents of a grandson, Greyson Mark Hollman. He was born March 26 to Whitney and Jay Hollman.
OUTREACH: A drive-thru outreach offers prayer from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, in the main parking lot of River Cities Community Church. Masks or face shields are worn by those offering prayer. To sign up, visit https://www.nationaldayofpryaer.org/2021_national_day_of_prayer_the_answer_is_yes.
LISTED: Three local residents graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington majoring in integrated strategic communication and were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. They are Tyriq Kavone Duckwyler and Alannah L. Molenda, both of Boyd County, Ky.; and Madelyn Lee Anderson of Putnam County, WV. To be eligible for this list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes.
DRIVE-THRU: Ashland Community and Technical College hosts a drive-thru graduation ceremony for students graduating at the end of the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at 1400 College Drive. The in-car lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. The event is livestreamed and shared via the college Facebook page. Social distancing is promoted.
CHUCKLE: A new young bride called her mother in tears. She sobbed, “Robert doesn’t appreciate what I do for him.” “Now, now,” her mother comforted, “I am sure it was all just a misunderstanding.” “No, mother,” you don’t understand. “I bought a frozen turkey roll and he yelled and screamed at me about the price!” “Well, the nerve of that lousy cheapskate!” said her mom. “Those turkey rolls are only a few dollars.” “No, mother it wasn’t the price of the turkey, it was the airplane ticket.” “Airplane ticket ... What did you need an airplane ticket for?” her mother inquired. “Well mother, when I went to fix it, I looked at the directions on the package and it said ‘Prepare from a frozen state,’ so I flew to Alaska!” the daughter answered.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.