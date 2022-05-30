CAMP: “Rumpelstiltskin” Props and Set Design Camp, open to ages 5-12, is available from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 6-10, at Music and Art Academy, 2986 5th Ave. The early cost is $75 or $85 first day of camp. Visit www.musicandartwv.com.
GRADS: Jensyn Shepherd and Ryan Wheeler, both of Willow Wood, Ohio, were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
CEREMONIES: American Legion James E. Marshall Post 182 hosts two Memorial Day walks Monday, May 30, in Putnam County. The first walk begins at 10 a.m. at Putnam County War Memorial, Winfield, West Virginia, and the second one at 11:45 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane, West Virginia. The post’s historian is the master of ceremonies reading names on each memorial.
HONORED: Eight from Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church of Barboursville were recently honored as graduates. They include Kyle Frost and Merritt True, both of Cabell Midland High School; Carolyn Ball, Marshall University (MBA), and Aaron Frost, MU; Kate Jackson, St. Mary’s School of Nursing; Madelin Toy, Glenville State University; and Tatum True, University of Kentucky. Congratulations to these graduates and best wishes for success and happiness in whatever endeavors they choose.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION: A drive-thru mobile food distribution hosted by Facing Hunger Foodbank is available Tuesday, May 31, in Lawrence County, Ohio. The distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon at Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point, Ohio.
FELLOW: For he’s a jolly good fellow ... Paul Farrell Jr. was one of three recently named as a West Virginia Bar Association Fellow at the recent Bar Foundation Fellows dinner in Charleston. He received a BA from University of Notre Dame and a JD from West Virginia University.
PHYSICALS: Free sports physicals for middle and high school students are offered by appointment from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 3rd Ave. Students must bring West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission or Ohio High School Athletic Association physical form filled out and signed by parent or legal guardian. For appointments, visit www.bit.ly/3MQNRcL. Sports and camp physicals are also available at a discounted rate of $25 by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Marshall Family Medicine or Marshall Pediatrics. All documentation, including camp forms and proof of insurance, must be brought to appointment. If student does not see Marshall Health provider, bring immunization records. Call 304-691-1880, 304-691-1100 or 304-691-1300.
ONE: Tyler Paul Akers, son of Paul and Pam Akers, is the only member of the graduating class at Covenant School. The graduation ceremony was conducted May 27 at Guyan Country Club.
SERVICE: The early Sunday service returns June 5 and continues each Sunday through Aug. 28 in the chapel at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church after being paused two summers due to the pandemic. The service begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the normal service at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary.
SENIORS: South Gallia High School in Crown City, Ohio, graduated 32 seniors earlier this month. They include Ellen Brooke Weaver, Brayden Wayne Hammond, Cara Noelle Frazee, Izabellah Mae Ashworth, Abigail Nicole Baldwin, Starr Patricia Blakeman, Shawn Dillon Chafin, Ronald Greg Davis, William Edward DeWeese, Joseph Woodrow Ellis, Rylee Jade Gaskin, Shayla Faye Johnson, Joslyn Marie Kendrick, Keri Lynn McKinney, Cameron James Murphy, Alexander Patrick Peter Oram, William Ean Tyler Osborne-Combs, Trevor Lee Shane Roach, Kyeler Mason Rossiter, Britton Atoreis Russell, Jessie Lynn Rutt, Tristan Shawn Mikal Saber, Blaik Owen Saunders, Maddison Renee Shaffer, Devin Reed Siders, Dalton Cornelius Lee Taylor, Windel Alan Unroe Jr., Audrey Ellen Walker, Shawna Marie Waugh, Jaleigh Brea White, Briar Mason Williams and Chloe Rayne Woodall.
CHUCKLE: For her husband’s birthday, the wife decided to accompany him to a strip club. “Hey, Dave! How you doing?” the doorman greeted them as they entered the club. His wife was perplexed and inquired if he had ever visited this club. “Oh no,” Dave exclaimed. “He’s a member of my bowling team.” When they are seated, a waitress asked Dave if he wanted his normal drink and offered him a Budweiser. “How could she know you drink Budweiser?” his wife asked, getting increasingly uncomfortable. “Honey, she’s in the Ladies Bowling League, and we’re on the same lanes as them.” “Hi Davey. Want your customary table dance, big boy?” said a stripper as she walked over to their table and wrapped her arms around Dave. Furious, Dave’s wife grabbed her handbag and walked out of the club. Dave was following her and noticed her getting into a taxi. He rushed in beside her before she could slam the door. He tried desperately to explain why the stripper mistook him for someone else, but his wife wasn’t buying it. She was yelling at him and calling him every name in the book. “Looks like you picked up a real one tonight, Dave,” the cabbie remarked, turning his head.