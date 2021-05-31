MOVIE: Another outdoor movie night hosted by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District features “The Addams Family” from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Heritage Station. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Admission is free. Concessions are available for purchase. Contact 304-696-5954 or lpatrick@ghprd.org.
ACHIEVERS: Two local residents were among approximately 800 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. Receiving the distinction were Steven Goyette of Fort Gay, junior business administration major; and Rachel Tanner of Salt Rock, sophomore Biblical counseling major. To be eligible for the list, students must earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
CLASS: Hospice of Huntington’s virtual six-week class on “The Nature of Grief: Healing and Honoring the Seasons of Life” continues at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 8 and 15. To register, contact 304-529-4217. Virtual event participants receive call-in numbers and log-in links upon registration.
GRADS: Four Proctorville, Ohio, residents were among 51 graduates receiving associate degrees in nursing during the spring semester at Ohio University Southern, Ohio. Congratulations to Cheyenne L. Turner, Maddilin Hope Flynn, Logan Daniel Rowe and Aryel Michelle Kinder.
TRAILS: Happy trails … National Trails Day is celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Ironton, Ohio’s Wayne National Forest. Hosted by Southern Wayne Advocacy Council, Lawrence County Commissioners and Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the forest features walking, hiking, ATV trails and more. Call 740-377-4550.
BAPTISM: “I have decided to follow Jesus…” Kenzie Fannin, daughter of Jon and Holly Fannin of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, made that decision and was baptized at Pea Ridge Baptist Church in late April. Kenzie, also granddaughter of Brenda Morning and the late Butch Morning and big sister to Kyler Fannin, attends the after-school program at Pea Ridge Baptist Church.
HORSES: The second horse show sponsored by Lawrence County Horseman’s Association begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at 475 Commerce Drive, Ironton. Show observation is free. Anyone can enter to compete. Call Jeremy Duncan, association president, 740-646-2291.
NAMED: An assistant professor teaching forensic science at Marshall University 24 years was recently named secretary of the executive board for Council of Forensic Science Educators. Dr. Catherine Rushton, director of Marshall’s Forensic Science program, has served on the COFSE since 2012.
PICNIC: West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council and Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter 949, sponsor their 10th annual “Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Harris Riverfront Park. Food is available, as are a display of modern and vintage military vehicles, military demonstrations, classic and antique cars and more. Admission is free to military, veterans and their guests.
INTERNSHIP: Isabella Schrader, Yeager Scholar at Marshall University majoring in biomedical engineering, has earned a summer internship at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History. As a MU freshman this year, she was a curator for the Marshall TEDx event and social media ambassador. She also placed first in the Woodson Lyceum’s 2021 Black History Month poster competition.
RESIGNED: After several years of faithfully serving as youth minister at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Becky Damron resigns to assist in other places in the church family. Her compassion and care have been exceptional, as were her enthusiasm and energy. May Becky follow God in the decision to do other things.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Libby Lewis, May 2; Jason and Beth Carney, May 5; Mark and Megan Peterson, May 7; Tom and Judy Plummer, May 12.
CHUCKLE: A 60-year-old millionaire was getting married and threw a big wedding reception. His friends were quite jealous and in a quiet moment, one asked him how he managed to land such a 23-year-old beauty. “Simple,” grinned the millionaire, “I faked my age.” His friends were really amazed and asked him how much he said. “Well,” he replied, “I said I was 87!”