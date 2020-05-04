Community News
HOPE: The 10th annual Day of Hope is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center’s parking lot, 1249 15th St., unless things change due to COVID-19. Jana Stoner, executive director of FaithHealth Appalachia is speaker. The ceremony remembering victims of unsolved homicides and offering prayer for those in the community has been offered on the third Saturday of May for the past 13 years in memory of the quadruple homicide in Huntington on May 22, 2005. Teenagers — Megan Poston, Eddrick Clark, Michael Dillon and Donte Ward — were killed along Charleston Avenue on the night of Huntington High School’s prom. No arrests have been made.
BIRTH: Allen and Barb Tufts of Kenova United Methodist Church are grandparents of a new grandson, Lincoln Isaiah Tufts, born March 14. Weighing in at 9 pounds, Lincoln was 21 ½ inches long. Drew and Emily Tufts are the proud parents of this new bouncing baby boy. May he continue to bless the families.
MEMORIES: Letha Eplin Adkins was a minister’s wife, and it showed as she served beside her husband, the late Rev. Raymond Adkins, in every state he preached. Letha, sister to Lillian Estep and Burgess Eplin of Barboursville, passed away May 4, 2017, at age 91. She always displayed a happy face and bright a smile. No doubt she is missed by her family and friends.
CANCELED: The Woman’s Club of Huntington has canceled its executive board meeting scheduled for Monday, May 4, as well as the regular meeting Wednesday, May 6. All department meetings for the club have also been canceled for May.
61: It is unimaginable that the late Ronnie Allen Adkins, better known as “Little Ronnie” would have been 61 years old Monday, May 4. This first cousin of mine was always the same every time he was seen. What a joy he brought to his family and others knowing him.
HELPER: Phyllis Franklin’s name is called just about every Saturday night over the airwaves of WEMM-FM 107.9 as her husband, Pastor Jim Franklin, continues his inspirational time after many years and depends on her to get his emails while he is on the air. This sweetheart of Pastor Jim’s is being wished happy birthday greetings as she celebrates Monday, May 4. May her day be as special as she is with many more to follow.
99TH: A huge shout-out is being sent to Robert Garfield Adkins, a deacon emeritus at Sunshine Free Will Baptist Church, for his birthday. Closing in on the 100 mark as he spins the last of his 90s (99) Monday, May 4, this super-duper gentleman has read and enjoyed this column for years and loves the chuckle. Here’s praying this good dad’s celebration is filled with surprises, love, happiness, family and fond memories. Keep reading this column, good buddy.
PARTICIPANTS: Five Elliott County, Ky., Middle School students were chosen to participate in the Rogers Explorers Program sponsored by The Center for Rural Development. Because of COVID-19, the Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers camps are inactive this year, but the following are four participants from Sandy Hook, Ky.: Chloe Adkins, daughter of Kevin and Mary Adkins; Michael Campbell, son of Angela and Michael Campbell; Gracie Harper, daughter of Joseph and Erin Adkins; and Caden Lewis, son of Ashley Shawn Lewis and Misty Lewis; and John Staton, son of Stacy Maggard of Olive Hill.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Orpha Martin, April 1; Herman Jividen, April 3; Rhonda Davis, April 9; Rosalind Smith, April 10; Debi Dean, Madison Legg, April 12; Sonya Noble, April 15; Marsha Thompson, April 16; Jim Lackey, April 18; Glena Johnson, April 19; Polly Midkiff, April 20; Marie Asbury, April 21; Roger Hamlin, Dustin Rutherford, April 22; Alanna Cline, April 23; Misty Anderson, April 25; Edna Hall, April 27; Bobby Mullins, April 28; Robert Jackson, Glenda Koukos, May 1; Elizabeth Nance, Ann Garren, May 2.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Jean Dague.
CHUCKLE: The instructor of a driver’s education class was explaining what students should bring with them on the day of their learner’s permit test. After he finished, Susan raised her hand and asked what the background color was for the photo ID. “This is the first time anyone has asked that question,” he said. “Why do you want to know?” “So I could plan what to wear,” she replied. “I don’t want to clash.”