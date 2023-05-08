The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the ninth-grade prose category included Spencer Alavezos, Huntington High, first; Alaina Day, St. Joseph Catholic High, second; and Nathan Saunders, Huntington High, third.

CONCERT: Keb' Mo', with five Grammys and 14 Blues Foundation awards, also won Americana Music Association's 2021 award for Lifetime Achievement in Performance. He and a guest, Anthany D'Amato, perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets range from $25 to $75.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

