WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the ninth-grade prose category included Spencer Alavezos, Huntington High, first; Alaina Day, St. Joseph Catholic High, second; and Nathan Saunders, Huntington High, third.
CONCERT: Keb' Mo', with five Grammys and 14 Blues Foundation awards, also won Americana Music Association's 2021 award for Lifetime Achievement in Performance. He and a guest, Anthany D'Amato, perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets range from $25 to $75.
PROMOTED: Katherine Bullock, outreach director for Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, was recently promoted to education director. Joining KAEE in 2020, she is an experienced educator, program organization and exhibit designer. She was formerly discovery education director at The Living Arts and Science Center in Lexington for more than 14 years.
CLASS: Ellie Schaul teaches a beginner/intermediate watercolor class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Juliet Art Museum of Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, Charleston. Advanced registration is required. Contact 304-561-3570 or email JulietArtmseum@theclaycenter.org.
TROOPER: Joining the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the Springfield post in 2014 and assigned to the Athens, Ohio, post, Trooper Alan W. Stalder has been promoted to sergeant and will serve as an assistant post commander at the Gallipolis post. In 2017, he earned the criminal patrol post and the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement in 2019. Trooper Stalder has an associate degree in police science from Hocking College.
MISSIONARIES: Earlier this year, Keith and Debbie Myers, WVBC International missionaries in the USA on sabbatical from their Mexico home, visited and spoke at Ona's Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. They have been married 28 years and have a son, Boyden, 25, of Morgantown, WV, and a daughter, Bailey, 23, of Columbus, Ohio. The couple has served in Mexico 10 years, live in the town of Pueblo and serve 35 churches in four states, which is roughly the size from West Virginia to Georgia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY: Kamden Berry-Bruce.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Ashley Clark, Granvel Dilley, Emily Vargo, Anderson Rodes, May 1; Jeff Webb, Jason Billups, David Haney, Matthew Harshbarger, Rick Turner, May 2; Rachel Vance, Debby Drum, May 7.
CHUCKLE: A woman brought a very limp duck to a veterinary surgeon. As she laid her pet on the table, the vet pulled out his stethoscope and listened to the bird's chest. After a moment or two, the vet shook his head and sadly said, "I'm sorry, your duck, Cuddles, has passed away." The distressed woman wailed, "Are you sure?" "Yes, I am sure. Your duck is dead," replied the vet. "How can you be so sure?" she protested. "I mean you haven't done any testing on him or anything. He might just be in a coma or something." The vet rolled his eyes, turned around and left the room. He returned a few minutes later with a black Labrador Retriever. As the duck's owner looked on in amazement, the dog stood on his hind legs, put his front paws on the examination table and sniffed the duck from top to bottom. He then looked up at the vet with sad eyes and shook his head. The vet patted the dog on the head and took it out of the room. A few minutes later, he returned with a cat which jumped on the table and also delicately sniffed the bird from head to foot. The cat sat back on its haunches, shook its head, meowed softly and strolled out of the room. The vet looked at the woman and said, "I'm sorry, but as I said, this is most definitely, 100 percent certifiably, a dead duck." The vet turned to his computer terminal, hit a few keys and produced a bill, which he handed to the woman. The duck's owner, still in shock, took the bill. "1,500," she cried. "$,1500 just to tell me my duck is dead!" The vet shrugged, "I'm sorry. If you had just taken my word for it, the bill would have been $20, but with the Lab report and the Cat scan, it's now $1,500."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
