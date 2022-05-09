MEET: Cathy Burns, executive director of Huntington Municipal Development Authority, reviews the city’s plans for continuing economic growth and improvement in the civic life during the Huntington Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday, May 9, at Doubletree Hotel downtown. Visitors are welcome.
JOG: A 5K run and mile walk begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Barboursville Park, with the race starting and finishing at the lake. The ninth annual Joints Jog is hosted by Marshall Orthopaedics. Certificates are awarded for winners of age groups 18-40, 40-65 and 65 and older. Registration is $30. Proceeds support Harmony House. Visit http://www.tristateracer.com/muortho.
WINNER: Matthew N. Olivero of Hurricane High School was one of 1,000 winners in the 67th National Merit Scholarship Program. He received the National Merit Truist Scholarship from Truist Financial Corp. and is expected to study aerospace engineering.
WALK: “Walk With Me,” an event designed to create awareness about foster care in West Virginia observing National Foster Care Month in May, is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Appalachian Power Park. Face painting, prizes, games and more are offered. Registration for walkers ages 2 and older is $10, and foster, adoptive and kinship families may register free by entering the code (FOSTER) at time of registration.
NAMED: Ann Perkins of Ashland, executive director of Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky, has been appointed to the Kentucky Commission on Women. Her term runs through Jan. 17, 2026.
SERVICE PERSONNEL: Nearly 20 Putnam County schools had at least one individual named as Service Personnel of the Year for 2022-23. Elementary school winners were Lori Wagner, Buffalo; Amy Thacker, Confidence; Mary Chapman, Conner Street; Pam Black, Eastbrook; Beverly Barbour, G.W.; Debbie Arthur, Hometown; Homer “Frank” Woodard, Hurricane Town; Donny Napier, Lakeside; Chris Haverland, Mountain View; Judy Smith, Poca; Brandy Gilliam, Rock Branch; Kristi Damron, Scott Teays; Lloyd “Randy” Meadows, West Teays; and Bryan Morrison, Winfield. Middle school winners were April Craig, G.W.; Molly White, Hurricane; Brian King, Poca; and Mary Huff, Winfield. Personnel for the high schools included Carla Cobb, Buffalo; Andrea Barr, Hurricane; Michelle Luikart, Poca; Dale Scott, Winfield; and Tawney Landers, Putnam Career and Technical. Congratulations for your continued efforts in making the schools a better place for all involved.
MEMORY: David Daugherty loved practicing law and was dedicated to his clients. He also held many community offices, served his country through the U.S. Army and a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. One year ago Monday, May 9, his blessed life of accomplishments, friendships and family ended as he was called to his heavenly home. He continues to be missed by his family, friends and community, but his legacy lives on.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Jeanne Hubbard.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Debra Heaberlin, Matthew Turner, Robert Jackson, Ashley Clark, Granvel Dilley, Emily Vargo, Glenda Koukos, May 1; Jason Billups, David Haney, Matthew Harshbarger, Ann Garren, Rick Turner, Shirley Kincade, May 2; Karen Cummings, Charlotte Daniels, Carissa Lawhon, Jennifer Rogers, Vanisea Winfree, Seth Christian, Susan Bouchillon, Jackie Stillion, May 4; Jenna Fields, C.R. Neighborgall IV, Courtney Ashley, May 5; Barbara Cottrill, Kayla Hysell, May 6; Jordan Crouse, Joseph Locascio, May 8.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: David and Betty Cooper Poston celebrate their 57th anniversary.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Phil and Jackie Rutherford (1976), May 1; Jeanne and John Hubbard, May 7.
CHUCKLE: A group of soldiers stood in formation at an Army base. The drill sergeant said, “All right! All you idiots fall out.” As the rest of the squad wandered away, one soldier remained at attention. The drill instructor walked over until he was eye to eye with him, and then raised a single eyebrow. The soldier smiled and said, “Sure was a lot of ‘em, huh, sir?”