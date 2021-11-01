60-PLUS: Congratulations to Jack and Sharon McKenna of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. May they be blessed with more love-filled and happy years of togetherness.
CLASSES: The second session of “Figure Drawing,” open to ages 18 years and older, continues from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Huntington Museum of Art. Other sessions are available Dec. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11 and Feb. 8. The cost is $10 per session, nude model fee included. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
BABE: John and Brittany Bruce became parents of a son, Eli Robert, born Oct. 15. He is grandson of Robert and Patti Bruce and nephew of “Special Auntie” Lindsay Bruce, all of Madison Avenue Christian Church. Congratulations to John and Brittany. May this little prince bring many hours of love, joy and happiness to family and friends.
ENTRIES: The annual art exhibition, “Creation in Confinement,” showcasing pandemic artwork, crafts and poetry needs entries. Students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to enter works created during the pandemic for the exhibition sponsored by Marshall University Libraries. Submission drop-off is Thursday-Friday, Dec. 2-3, in Drinko Library. The exhibition is displayed Jan. 10 through May 5, 2022. The show prospectus and entry form are available at Visual Arts Center and Drinko Library Circulation Desk or by downloading at https://libguides.marshall.edu/libraryevents. Contact Sabrina Thomas, MU instruction and research librarian, sabrina.thomas@marshall.edu.
CHOSEN: Linda Harbison of Flatwoods, Kentucky, is one of 13 artists from across the Commonwealth selected for Kentucky Crafted, the Kentucky Arts Council’s adjudicated program providing assistance to Kentucky visual and craft artists through marketing and promotional opportunities and arts business training. She joins more than 380 visual and craft artists in the online Kentucky Crafted Directory and is eligible to exhibit at The Kentucky Crafted Market in March 2022.
CLOTHING DRIVE: Arrick’s Propane in Ironton accepts all gently used clothing (jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, towels and plus-size clothing) and new clothing (socks and underwear) conducts a veterans clothing drive through Nov. 12. Donations may be dropped off at 591 Ohio 65, Ironton, or 260 County Road 403, Proctorville. They may also be taken to local veterans organizations. Visit www.arrickspropanec.com.
APPOINTED: Amanda McComas, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter executive director, was recently appointed to the Family Protection Services Board by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Since 2010, she has grown the agency to 20 full-time staff members and opened a second emergency shelter in Putnam County. She also is vice chair of the board of directors for West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence and serves on the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care Steering Committee. Congratulations, Amanda, on this appointment.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ben Fischer, Anne Imperi, Marcella Corkrean, Kara Ramey, Jack Hendrick, Jennifer Simms.
CHUCKLE: When the store manager returned from lunch, he noticed his clerk’s hand was bandaged, but before he could ask about the bandage, the clerk had some very good news for him. “Guess what, sir?” the clerk said. “I finally sold that terrible, ugly suit we’ve had so long!” “Do you mean that repulsive pink-and-blue double-breasted thing?!” the manager asked. “That’s the one!” “That’s great!” the manager cried, “I thought we’d never get rid of that monstrosity! That had to be the ugliest suit we’ve ever had! But tell me, why is your hand bandaged?” “Oh,” the clerk replied, “after I sold the guy that suit, his seeing-eye dog bit me.”