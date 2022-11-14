The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents a free String Area Faculty Recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Jomie Forum. Featured are Julio Ribeiro Alves, guitar; Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin; and Solen Dikener, cello.

REMEMBRANCE: All Saints’ Sunday Remembrance was conducted Nov. 6 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. The dozen men and women passing away in the previous year and honored in the service included Barbara Adams, Jeffrey Bird, Gary Fonduk, James Gibbs, Ted Henry, Garrison Markins, Margaret “Sue” Mears, Sandy Pullin, Nancy Ritchie, Lonnie Ross, Charlotte Seaman and Barry Smith.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

