RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents a free String Area Faculty Recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Jomie Forum. Featured are Julio Ribeiro Alves, guitar; Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin; and Solen Dikener, cello.
REMEMBRANCE: All Saints’ Sunday Remembrance was conducted Nov. 6 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. The dozen men and women passing away in the previous year and honored in the service included Barbara Adams, Jeffrey Bird, Gary Fonduk, James Gibbs, Ted Henry, Garrison Markins, Margaret “Sue” Mears, Sandy Pullin, Nancy Ritchie, Lonnie Ross, Charlotte Seaman and Barry Smith.
VOLUNTEERS: For the first time, United Way of the River Cities hosts the Read Across the River Cities volunteer-driven effort, as part of the organization’s centennial year celebration. Volunteers are needed to read “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in every third-grade classroom across the organization’s five-county service area of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio. To volunteer, contact unitedwevolunteer.org. Each child receives a copy of the book to take home.
CONFERENCE: Presented by the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, Coalfield Development and West Virginia Community Development Hub, the fifth annual Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference takes place Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 15-17, at University of Charleston. The conference showcases the state’s successes and highlights projects that are working to advance the state’s health, economy and communities. Tickets are $35 daily or $75 for all-access pass. Space is limited. To register, visit wvsolutions.net.
APPOINTED: Kelli R. Harmon, Lawrence County, Ohio, native, has been appointed to the American Legion National Small Business Task Force in Washington, D.C. A magna cum laude graduate of North Carolina State as a financial adviser served in the military 2005 to 2012 and had two tours overseas — one in Korea and one with the Fourth Infantry Division in Afghanistan. She also was a hand-to-hand combat instructor and received a Bronze Star Medal. She also was recognized as an Outstanding Combat Female Veteran of North Carolina by Combat Female Veterans Families United and presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by the Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard. She is a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Nags Head, a member of Dare County Arts Council, Dare County Community Crime Line Board of Directors, Dare County Veterans Advisory Council and other organizations. She is the current commander of American Legion Post 26 in Kill Devil Hills.
LUNCHEON: Huntington Cabell Republican Women’s Club hosts a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Guyan Country Club. Speakers are Michael Dillon, HCRW adviser, and Tom Roten, 800 WVHU radio host. The topic is “Fix Huntington.” The cost is $20. Reservations are required. Contact joannaldrich@comcast.net.
RECOGNIZED: Matthew Fuller was one of several teachers receiving an award in the recent West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition’s Juvenile Staff Conference in Charleston. The math teacher at Cammack Children’s Center in Huntington was recognized as Teacher of the Year for his work supporting students. Congratulations, Matthew, for your care and concern in providing education to juveniles.
SCREENINGS: Wellness lab screenings are offered by Mountain Health Network, by appointment only, from 7-10 a.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 30, at St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton, 1408 Campbell Drive, and St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington. Blood profiles including 29 different tests (glucose, cholesterol and calcium) are $25. Other tests are available for $5 or $15. Call 304-526-1056 or visit mountainhealthnetwork.org/wellness.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Linda Jefferson, Nov. 1; Ryan Bailey, Nov. 2; Edward Adkins, Nov. 3; Karen Alexander, Sara Lee, Shauna Lively, Nov. 4; Sharon Ambrose, Nov. 6; Adam Adkins, Andrew, Nov. 8; Linda Harbour, Nov. 13.
BELATED ANNIVERSARY: Landon and Bobbie Hillman, Nov. 7.
CHUCKLE: When Jack and Jill arrived at the automobile dealership to pick up our car, they were told the keys had been locked in it. They went to the service department and found a blond mechanic working feverishly to unlock the driver’s side door. As Jack watched from the passenger side, Jill instinctively tried the door handle and discovered that it was unlocked. “Hey,” Jack announced to the technician, “it’s open!” To which he replied, “I know — I already got that side.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
