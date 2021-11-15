CLEAN-UP: Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association hosts a street clean-up Saturday, Nov. 20. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Square. Garbage bags and litter sticks are provided.
SEMIFINALIST: Emily Akers is one of three Cabell Midland High School students named as a National Merit semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. She is daughter of Mark and Julie Akers of Barboursville. This academically talented senior has the opportunity to continue competing for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million offered nationwide in the spring.
‘STOMP’: “The International Sensation” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at The Clay Center for Arts and Sciences, Charleston. Tickets are $37.61, $59.11 and $80.61.
ATTENDED: Vinson High School Class of 1966 met this summer for this 55-year class reunion. Attending were David Seldomridge, Peggy Holly Gibson, Patty Ward Johns, Linda Pennington Tomlinson, Laura Ward Blake, Brenda Hazlett Carrico, Connie Plummer Newman, Diane Pygman Fannin, Wilson Shoemaker, Linda Neace Houck, Larry Napier, Rick Woody, Lynne Young Plummer, Beverly Sizemore Beldon, Artie Battista, Ellen Webb West, Pam Slack Feaganes, Sandy Bowman Fallis, Dickie Neace, Kay Campbell Riggs, Sally Daily Detjen, Rick Plummer, Bill Beldon, Ty Tomlinson, Gary Norris, Charles Wellman, Larry Fouch, Susan Hardgrove Moren, Rick Barnett, Jim Boggs, Henry Chandler, Betty J. Daniels Mullens, Jan Harbour, Wally Snyder, Billy Thomas, Andy Trautner, Greg Wheaton and Mary L. White Dickson.
RECITAL: Q4 Guitar Ensemble presents a recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Jomie Jazz Center Forum. Guest artists and Marshall graduates are Mason Anderson, Chase Mayo and Jonathan Thorne, and Julio Alves, MU professor. The free event is sponsored by School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.
WRITERS: The November Writers Can Read series continues at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Heritage Station. Featured are London Blue, in person, and Tim Waggoner, remotely via video link. Contact michaelconnick@gmail.com.
EXHIBIT: An Exhibition About Food and Murder! presented by Shelley Brenner Baird is displayed Friday, Nov. 19, through Jan. 15 at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth. The exhibitor received an individual excellence Award from the Ohio Arts Council this year.
ENTRIES: Tri-State students in grades 6-12 are encouraged to enter the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Writing Contest sponsored by Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion. Prizes are awarded in two categories: Grades 6-8 and 9-12, first place, $100; second place, $50; and third place, $25. Entries are due via email only by 5 p.m. Jan. 7 to mikesaycontest@ohio.edu.
REFASHION: Recycling Coalition of WV sponsors a ReFashion Show at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Huntington Mall, Macy’s Court, Barboursville. Amateur models and designers highlight unique outfits made from recyclable materials. Winners receive prizes ranging from $50 to $150. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Models under age 18 must have parental consent. Admission is free. Call 304-414-1122 or email ReFashion@wvrecycles.org.
GIVEAWAY: A winter clothing giveaway takes places from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Call 740-886-5311.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Linda Jefferson, Nov. 1; Ryan Bailey, Nov. 2; Edward Adkins, Nov. 3; Karen Alexander, Sara Lee, Shauna Lively, Nov. 4; Sharon Ambrose, Nov. 6; Adam Adkins, Andrew Adkins, Nov. 8; Becky Simmons, Nov. 10; Will Alexander, Nov. 12; Alex Lee, Evan Minsker, Chris McKenna, Nov. 14.
CHUCKLE: The kindergarten teacher asked the class, “Why do Pilgrims’ pants always fall down?” A hand in the back of the class went up and said, “Because they wear their buckles on their hats.”