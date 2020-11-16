DESSERTS: An online dessert auction hosted by Marshall University is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Proceeds benefit the university’s workplace campaign. Volunteer bakers post photos on www.marshall.edu/unitedway, and the public bids on favorites. Those placing highest bids may pick up desserts Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 23-24, at Drinko Library. Contact William “Tootie” Carter, event organizer, carterw@marshall.edu.
SADNESS: It was with great sadness hearing about the passing of Dr. Drew Carlton Apgar on Sept. 25. Practicing medicine for 30 years in the area, he loved his patients, family, traveling and the love of his life, Teresa Dempsey, for 14 years. His knowledge, presence, support and leadership will be missed.
CRAFT: A “Countdown to Christmas Craft” begins at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Cox Landing Library. The supply list is posted on the Facebook page.
INDUCTEE: Bob Smith, member of New Baptist Church and born in 1938, has lived most of his life in the Huntington area. He has been named as one of this year’s inductees into the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame. His career in news broadcasting lasted for more than 30 years and retired from WSAZ in 1996 as an anchor. He also was with Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and continues doing TV commercials for Advantage Toyota. Congratulations, Bob, on this well-deserved honor.
CANCELED: The annual Christmas Parade of Lights originally conducted in December has been canceled by Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as the annual holiday party at City National Bank, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LISTED: Ohio residents among the total of 211 students named to the dean’s list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the spring semester include Victoria Gullett, Chesapeake; James David Reynolds, Coal Grove; Ian Robert Salyers, Tyler James Thornton and Jonathan Andrew Vale, Franklin Furnace; Faithanna Kay, Proctorville; Joshua Allfrey, Hailie Leigh Greene, Bridgette Larae McLendon and Joseph Eugene Merrill, South Point; Timothy Allen Thompson, West Portsmouth; and Jessica Stafford, Wheelersburg. To be eligible for this list, students must complete at least 12 semester credits (of 100 level courses or above) or more and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
SESSIONS: “Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research,” a virtual session presented by the Alzheimer’s Association is from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 19. To register, call 800-272-3900.
STAYING ON: In September, C.J. Adkins announced his retirement as pastor of Westmoreland Baptist Church, effective March 31. He celebrated his 70th birthday in October and celebrates his 18th year as this church’s pastor in December. But since that time, it has been decided he will “stay on” as pastor. May this good pastor and his wife, Linda, find happiness, love and continued success leading the flock and see many souls saved and/or rededicated for their efforts and hearts inspired and made stronger in the Lord’s work. Keep on preaching the gospel, good pastor.