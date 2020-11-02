Community News
ROSES: The annual Rose Cutting Give-Away by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 2, at Ritter Park Rose Garden. A mask is required while attending. Bring cardboard box in lieu of plastic bag to transport cuttings. Call 304-696-5954.
PREVIEW: Huntington Museum of Art Museum Store changes the annual Holiday Preview to a six-day event to limit those in attendance at one time. The event is Tuesday-Sunday, Nov. 3-8. Decorations and gift items, along with artwork by regional artists, estate jewelry, apparel, scarves, books, toys and more are sold. The event is free; however, tickets are a must for social distancing. Tickets may be acquired through Eventbrite, using smartphone, tablet or home computer. Call 304-529-2701.
STUDENTS: Seven Ashland residents were among more than 1,900 students graduating with degrees for the summer semester at Ohio University, Athens. They include William Bottoms, master of health administration; Michelle Bowling, bachelor of science in applied management; Melissa Kirkland, bachelor of science in nursing; William Lemon, associate in applied science; Anthony Park, master of financial economics; Lesa Phillips, master of science in nursing; and Jeffrey Secord, master of social science.
MEET: American Legion Post 16 offers a membership meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 1421 6th Ave. Refreshments follow.
READERS: Joseph and Beatrice Bowden, recently celebrating a wedding anniversary, say they enjoy this column. Thanks for letting me know.
FILM: “An evening with James Edward Holley” with screenings of “Before Daybreak” and “The Cave” begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $10.
ADVISERS: Biederman Burns Group at Morgan Stanley recently welcomed two financial advisers into its family. Thomas L. Cannon is senior vice president/financial adviser. Margaret Hagy is a financial adviser.
NOODLES: The 47th annual spaghetti dinner sponsored by Our Lady of Fatima Parish School goes on but in a different way. The fundraiser is pick-up and delivery only from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the school. The cost is $10 and $5 children. Contact moconnor@olofatima.org or 304-523-2861.
AMBASSADOR: Lauren Duespohl of Hurricane, West Virginia, was named as an Arts and Sciences Student Ambassador for 2020-21 academic year at University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences. The Hurricane High School graduate is earning a dual degree in mathematical economics and business management.
CHARACTER: Doug Wood of Hurricane, is really a character — one of six new History Alive! Characters sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council’s program available for performances through Oct. 31, 2021. He portrays Gabriel Arthur, 17th century frontiersman, and Ostenaco, Cherokee leader. Contact Kyle Warmack, program officer, 304-346-8500 or warmack@wvhumanities.org.
CHUCKLE: “She’s in great shape for someone her age,” said a woman to her friend, not a little enviously. “Well,” replied her catty friend, “way back when she was born, things were built to last.”