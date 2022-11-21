WRITERS: Writers Can Read Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Heritage Station. Featured readers include Mary B. Moore, author of five poetry books, and Meredith Sue Willis, teacher at New York University’s School of Professional Studies and does occasional writer-in-the-school residencies and worships for writers. Admission is free.
JOINED: Jessica Slone of Ashland was one of six new employees joining the staff at Ashland Community and Technical College during the spring and summer terms. She was hired as department assistant for health sciences in June. She previously was a respiratory specialist at WeCare Medical. DINNER: Harvest for the Hungry begins the 10th annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner distribution using the drive-through model at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton. Participants must be a Lawrence County resident. WINNERS: Two Boyd County High School students were recently named as Heisman High School Scholarship winners. Trey Holbrook and Katelyn Justice continue for a chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners. State winners are awarded a $1,000 college scholarship; national finalists receive $2,000; male and female national winners earn $10,000. To be eligible, students must graduate in 2023, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of 3.0 or better, participate in at least one sport recognized by the International Olympic Committee, Paralympic Games and/or National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in the school and community. EXHIBIT: “Tribute to Lola Richards,” art exhibit featuring select pieces from the private collection of her family, is available Sunday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Nov. 30, at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. A reception with the Artist’s Family is available through reservations from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Contact 740-446-3834 or info@frenchartcolony.org.
COOKS: Kathy Wakefield placed first in the recent chili cook-off at Barboursville Baptist Church. Stacey Foster was runner-up. The event raised $153.98 to benefit West Virginia Hunters Helping the Hungry. TITLES: Cabell Midland High School, one of 46 bands throughout West Virginia to participate in the 11th annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship in late October at University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, didn’t come back to Ona empty handed. The marching band brought home three titles — Overall “Honor Band” Award, the Old Gold Division Grand Champion and the 2022 Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series Championship trophy with a first-place finish in the overall standings. CMHS’s band director, Tim James, also won an award — Best Dressed Director. Congratulations on these winnings.ARENACROSS: It is a dirt bike competition combining motocross and freestyle motocross in Huntington in early December. Tri-State Arenacross is set for Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at Mountain Health Arena. The event is from 7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. both days. One-day tickets are $31 and two-day tickets are $47; $21 for children’s one-day and $35 for children’s two day. Military cost is $28.50 for one-day.
TROT: The annual Huntington Turkey Trot begins with registration at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at River Park Picnic Shelter. followed by the trot at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $25 or $30 on day of race. Participants are asked to bring cans or bags of pet food for Little Victories. Email Stephanie Howell, stephanie@littlevictories.org or visit huntingtonturkeytrot.org.
CONDOLENCES: Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of the Rev. John Hudson Niles, minister at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church from 1996 to 2007, who passed away Sept. 24 following a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s. His service takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Presbyterian Church of Lowell in North Carolina, but is streamed live and recorded on the church’s YouTube Channel. Those following his ministry and knowing him in the Huntington community are thankful for his leadership, friendship and knowledge of God’s word.
PARADE: “Christmas Around the World” is the theme for this year’s annual Christmas parade beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Downtown Ashland. Mark Maynard is the grand marshal.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Brandon Tarter, Sharon Mann.
LATE ANNIVERSARY: Tommy and Juanita Nance celebrated 61 years of marriage, Nov. 19.
CHUCKLE: A man entered a barber shop for a shave. While the barber was foaming him up, he mentioned the problems he was getting a close shave around the cheeks. “I have just the thing,” said the barber taking a small wooden ball from a nearby drawer.” Just place this between your cheek and gum.” The client placed the ball in his mouth and the barber proceeded with the closest shave the man has ever experienced. After a few strokes the client asked in garbled speech.” And what if I swallow it?” “No problem,” said the barber.” Just bring it back tomorrow like everyone else does.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.