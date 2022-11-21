The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WRITERS: Writers Can Read Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Heritage Station. Featured readers include Mary B. Moore, author of five poetry books, and Meredith Sue Willis, teacher at New York University’s School of Professional Studies and does occasional writer-in-the-school residencies and worships for writers. Admission is free.

JOINED: Jessica Slone of Ashland was one of six new employees joining the staff at Ashland Community and Technical College during the spring and summer terms. She was hired as department assistant for health sciences in June. She previously was a respiratory specialist at WeCare Medical. DINNER: Harvest for the Hungry begins the 10th annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner distribution using the drive-through model at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton. Participants must be a Lawrence County resident. WINNERS: Two Boyd County High School students were recently named as Heisman High School Scholarship winners. Trey Holbrook and Katelyn Justice continue for a chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners. State winners are awarded a $1,000 college scholarship; national finalists receive $2,000; male and female national winners earn $10,000. To be eligible, students must graduate in 2023, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of 3.0 or better, participate in at least one sport recognized by the International Olympic Committee, Paralympic Games and/or National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in the school and community. EXHIBIT: “Tribute to Lola Richards,” art exhibit featuring select pieces from the private collection of her family, is available Sunday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Nov. 30, at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. A reception with the Artist’s Family is available through reservations from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Contact 740-446-3834 or info@frenchartcolony.org.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

