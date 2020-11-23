LISTED: Nine Catlettsburg, Kentucky, residents were among 211 students named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Ashland Community and Technical College. They include Richard Adkins, Sean David Bishop, Austin Ryan Easterling, Amy Louise Hale, Alexandria Litton, Lauren Hastings Lutrell, Joylene Stroud, Kyleigh West and Tiffany Dawn Worrell. To be eligible for the list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
POSTPONED: “Trolls Live!” performances sponsored by VStar Entertainment Group originally set for Dec. 8-9 at Mountain Health Arena are postponed. For refunds, visit www.ticketmastercom, “My Account” page to submit refund request. If purchased through arena box office, contact boxoffice@mountainhealtharena.com or 304-696-5990, ext. 3510.
MOVED: Winona Sayre, longtime friend and member of Milton United Methodist Church, has moved from her Milton home. Cards, letters or notes of encouragement may be mailed in care of Beth Ward, 2860 Faye Drive, Zanesville, OH 43701. This little lady will be missed from church and Malcolm Springs neighbors.
FUNDRAISER: Dr. Bill Bissett is master of ceremonies for WV Autism Training Center’s first virtual fundraiser from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. An auction and pre-recorded entertainment are also offered, as well as “Stories from the Spectrum.” To donate auction items, email Marc Ellison, ellision13@marshall.edu. Registration is free at https://e.givesmart.com/events/j1r/.
MEMBERS: Westmoreland Baptist Church recently welcomed five new members into its family. Joining the congregation in membership were Bob Pelfrey Sr., Jane and Hiawatha Walker, Athena Bandy and Marci Palmer.
TREE SALE: Volunteers are needed for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ 40th annual Christmas tree sale Saturday, Nov. 28, until all trees are sold. Available trees from Floyd County, Virginia, include White Pine, Scotch Pine, Concolor Fir, Leyland Cypress and Fraser Fir. Wreaths (Fraser Fir) are also available. Sale locations include HIMG, U.S. 60 East; corner of 6th Avenue and 1st Street; Ashland Tennis Center; and corner of 13th Street and Oakview Road, Ashland. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends. Contact 304-522-2191 or www.bbbstristate.org.
GRAD: Luke Short of Huntington recently graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
AWARDED: Congratulations to John Lusk of Huntington. He was recently awarded the 30th Infantry Division’s Presidential Unit Citation for “extraordinary heroism in military operations against an armed enemy 6 August to 12 August 1944” at Mortain, France. This makes the 30th, one of only four U.S. Army Divisions in the European Theater to be awarded this citation as a Division. It also makes the 30th one of only six U.S. Army Divisions out of 90 in World War II to receive this honor.
CHUCKLE: Sally asked, “Elmer, why don’t you play golf with Ted anymore?” Elmer answered, “Would you play golf with a fellow who moved the ball with his foot when you weren’t watching?” Sally said, “Well, no.” Elmer replied, “And neither will Ted.”