EXHIBIT: “Savage Ancient Seas,” interactive exhibit produced by Embedded Exhibitions, LLC, and part of Triebold Paleontology Inc., is the largest exhibition in the world specifically addressing marine paleontology and featuring mounted fossils up to 45 feet in length, is displayed through Dec. 31 at Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library, Gallipolis, Ohio. Hours are 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Saturdays. For admission costs, call 740-446-7323 or visit bossardlibrary.org.
WINNERS: Band winners in the recent Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas parade announced by Ashland Alliance were Floyd Central High School Marching Band, first place; and Green High School Marching Band, second. Also participating was Ashland Blazer High School Marching Band, this year’s lead band for winning the 2021 competition. Honors also were awarded three groups for their floats, which include House of Grace for “best theme,” wishing everyone a “Marvel”-ous Christmas and featured several Marvel superheroes; Gospel Light Baptist Church, “Best of Show”; and Ashland Youth Ballet, runner-up.
RECITAL: A guest and faculty recital featuring Dr. Stanley Workman, tenor, and Dr. Julio Ribeiro Alves, guitar, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Jomie Jazz Forum. The free recital is sponsored by Marshall University School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.
RETIRED: Sgt. Tony Forest retires from Ironton Police Department with 26 years’ service. He was honored with a retirement party with family members and fellow officers in the lobby of Ironton City Center. But law enforcement continues as he joins Marshall University Police Department. The Ironton High School graduate in 1989 began law enforcement training in 1994, graduating in 1995. His first job was narcotics investigator with Summit County Sheriff’s Office and joined IPD in 1996, followed by becoming a certified bike officer in 1998 and a certified Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy instructor in 1999. He became a defensive tactics instructor in 2004, developing techniques used by Ohio law agencies today, and has taught at Lawrence County Police Academy, Scioto Police Academy and Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London. His bravery and valor commendation came in 2000, followed by one for exemplary service in 2003. Thanks for your service and best wishes in your new endeavor.
DOG SHOW: Puppy Pals Live! The comedic stunt dog show from “America’s Got Talent!” begins at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Foundry Theater, 800 5th Ave. Tickets are $20 or $25 at door; $10 children or $15 at door.
RECIPIENTS: Eric Byrd, Ashley Bell, Tyler Barber, Harley Bailey, Bradley Brooks, Vicky Baldridge, Tayten Barker, Carl Bell, Jacob Atkins, Michael Brooks, Travis Blevins, Marco Aguilar, Benjamin Black, Dylan Bond, James Alexander, Abigail Adkins and Daniel Adkins were among many from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
BANQUET: VFW Post 1064 sponsors its December meeting and inaugural holiday banquet at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Kenova. The banquet is open to members, auxiliary and special guests. Reservations are requested. Call 304-751-2823.
APPOINTED: Kenneth Smith of Ashland was recently appointed as administrative judge in Kentucky Department of Workers Compensation by Gov. Andy Beshear. The term expires Dec. 31, 2023.
SANTA: Jolly old St. Nick with his long beard, red suit with white fur and black boots has arrived at the Huntington Mall at Barboursville. To limit the number of people standing in line to see him, people are asked to schedule an appointment to meet him. Appointments are available daily through Dec. 24. Visit www.huntingtonmall.com or RSVP at the mall.
COMPLETED: Three Cabell County appraisers — Joab Dellinger, Dave Lycan and Dan Puckett — recently completed the International Association of Assessing Officers Course 300: Fundamentals of Mass Appraisal. Congratulations on receiving the recognition from Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson.
TREE LIGHTING: Yuletide in the Park tree lighting is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Valley Park, Hurricane, West Virginia. Lights, carriage rides, live nativity, crafts and more are featured.
CHUCKLE: It was Black Friday, the morning after Thanksgiving, and the crowd was huge and getting antsy. A small man pushed his way to the front of the line, only to be shoved back. On his second try, he was picked up and thrown to the end of the line. On his third attempt, he was knocked to the ground, kicked, and, again, dumped in the back. “That does it,” he murmured. “If they hit me one more time, I won’t open the store!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
