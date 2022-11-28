The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

EXHIBIT: “Savage Ancient Seas,” interactive exhibit produced by Embedded Exhibitions, LLC, and part of Triebold Paleontology Inc., is the largest exhibition in the world specifically addressing marine paleontology and featuring mounted fossils up to 45 feet in length, is displayed through Dec. 31 at Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library, Gallipolis, Ohio. Hours are 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Saturdays. For admission costs, call 740-446-7323 or visit bossardlibrary.org.

WINNERS: Band winners in the recent Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas parade announced by Ashland Alliance were Floyd Central High School Marching Band, first place; and Green High School Marching Band, second. Also participating was Ashland Blazer High School Marching Band, this year’s lead band for winning the 2021 competition. Honors also were awarded three groups for their floats, which include House of Grace for “best theme,” wishing everyone a “Marvel”-ous Christmas and featured several Marvel superheroes; Gospel Light Baptist Church, “Best of Show”; and Ashland Youth Ballet, runner-up.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you