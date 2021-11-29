FESTIVAL: Marshall Artists Series presents Banff Mountain Film Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/.
AUTHOR: Joanie Ward Smith, author of “Rosa’s Truth,” had a book signing Nov. 20 at Bella Consignment, which she once owned and since retired. The book sells for $11.95 on amazon.com.
EXTRAVAGANZA: A holiday extravaganza begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
CHIEF: With 32 years of career leadership and investigative experience as a federal law enforcement officer, Chief Karl Colder continues to make history. This time, he is the City of Huntington’s first Black police chief, officially sworn in by Municipal Judge Gail Henderson-Staples. He oversees 108 sworn officer positions and nine civilian staff positions. Welcome to Huntington, Chief.
ENROLLMENT: Huntington Salvation Army accepts enrollment for the spring semester for the vocational school. Students are building and donating tiny homes this year. Contact 304-529-2401 or Melvin.merritt@uss.salvationarmy.org.
TREE LIGHTING: The City of Huntington tree lighting ceremony is from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Mountain Health Arena Plaza. Live entertainment and hot chocolate are featured. Mayor Steve Williams lights the tree. Admission is free.
SORROW: My family watched Jeremy Jay Jessup grow from childhood into an adult, as he was a neighbor of my two sisters for many years. Many hearts were filled with sorrow to hear of his passing Oct. 22 at the young age of 40. The South Point, Ohio, resident was a tow truck driver for Reyburn’s and Cogan Towing. The father of four children was the son of Terri Lee Wren Rutherford and the late Thomas Jay Jessup. He was also survived by his fiancee, Michelle Kitchen; sister, Shannon Kemble; and niece, Maggie Kemble. May God’s love and comfort surround the family in this time of loss.
ELECTRIC: Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” with dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms, performing poinsettias and more begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets range from $15 to $50.
BOOKS: Laura Tussey, adviser of Ashland Community and Technical College’s Sigma Kappa Delta chapter, accepts donations of new or gently used books for the upcoming Children’s Literature Drive. The deadline for donations is Wednesday, Dec. 1. Books may be dropped off at Room 347, College Drive Campus, Ashland. Pickup arrangements may be made by calling 606-326-2208.
PARADE: Ironton Christmas Parade, beginning in 1993 and organized by Ironton Lions Club, takes place at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. The route starts at 2nd and Railroad streets, proceeding down 2nd Street to Washington Street, Washington to 3rd Street and 3rd Street to Center Street fountain. The theme is “Joy, Peace and Love.” Participants include Ironton High School Million Dollar Band, middle and high school cheerleaders, marching band from Green High, local first responders and vehicles, Yvonne DeKay School of Dance and Cyndi’s Dance Studio, floats from Barker Farm and Petting Zoo, Texas Roadhouse and others. Santa Claus is also visiting.
LATE ANNIVERSARY: Mike and Cokey Muth of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently celebrated a wedding anniversary — their 55th. May the couple experience more happy and loving years together.
CHUCKLE: Anna and her daughter were in the yard playing with their new pet nanny goat as she explored and nibbled everything in sight. They soon noticed she ignored the lush green lawn and preferred to pick out harmful-looking weeds and other non-nourishing tidbits. “What a strange animal,” the mother commented. “She ignores all the stuff that’s good for her and instead eats all the junk food that’s lying around.” “Oh, she’s not so weird,” the daughter replied. “She’s no different from any other normal kid!”