DOUBLE 8: Belated birthday blessings are wished for Edith J.A. Hale, who celebrated the “double 8” (88) Nov. 22. She is a mother, grandmother and more to family members and friends always driven by faith and love of Christ. She always allows the light of Jesus to shine no matter the obstacle, heartache, disappointment or misfortune. May her year be filled with continued blessings, love, happiness and fond memories.
LIGHTS: The annual Christmas light show at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, begins each evening at dark. The free, drive-through event is sponsored by Main Street Point Pleasant organization. Donations are accepted.
CHOSEN: Wyatt Thacker, Lawrence County 4-H Teen Leader and Marshall University student, was selected as the area representative for Lawrence, Pike, Jackson and Scioto counties during the virtual 4-H Celebration of Youth, Pathways to the Future event.
LISTED: Thirteen Catlettsburg, Kentucky, residents were among 211 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ashland Community and Technical College. They include Sara Elizabeth Barber, Evan M. Bond, Emily Nicole Borders, Jacob Austin Grubbs, Miranda Lorraine Hammond, Mary E. Kress, Cody Allen McDowell, Lucas Jordan Messer, Brittany Nicole Moore, Hannah Michelle Moore, David Bryan Porter II, Jamison Levi Simpson and Timothy Ryan Sloan. To be eligible for the list, a student must complete at least 12 semester credits (of 100 level courses or above) or more for the semester and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
NAMED: Jacob Morgan of Barboursville has been named to the dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic for grades earned during the summer 2020 quarter. To be eligible for the list, students must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.
INTERNATIONAL: Zoe Leunissen, 18, of Ashland, won her first award — Best Music Video 2020 at Red Carpet Awards Show in Holland, but didn’t attend due to COVID-19 pandemic. Her video for the song, “A Thing Called Life,” was created at Boyd County High School.
APPOINTED: Arthur “Stan” Maynard, Ed.D., Huntington resident and executive director of June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development at Marshall University with more than 40 years’ service to public and higher education, was recently appointed to West Virginia State Board of Education to replace David G. Perry. This educator is also a local minister/pastor. The term continues through Nov. 4, 2029.
HONORED: Howard Franklin Osburn, Wayne County native, self-taught historian and archivist chronicling decades of Wayne County history, was recently honored by Drinko Academy with the John Deaver Drinko Academy 2020 Community Service Award. Congratulations on this award presentation.
MEMORY: Phyllis Holland Mosley of Canton, Georgia, formerly of Kenova, has memories of her late husband, David Lee Mosley, who would have celebrated his 76th birthday Monday, Nov. 30. David passed away Sept. 11, 2010.
CHUCKLE: After 50 years of marriage, the couple was sitting at the dinner table and the wife said to her husband, “After all these years of marriage, I know that you are Tried and True.” He replied, “What did you say?” She answered in a louder voice, “After all these years of marriage, I have learned that you are Tried and True.” He said, “Speak louder!” She said in a louder voice, “After all these years of marriage, I have learned that you are Tried and True.” He replied loudly, “Well, I’m tired of you, too.”