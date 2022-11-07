The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COMPLETED: Anne Stephens, Greenup County Extension agent for fine arts, has completed an online course from the University of Kentucky and graduates in December with a master’s degree in arts administration. She began the program in August 2019, taking consecutive classes with no breaks — three sessions per year, all 15 weeks.

LECTURE: Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series, hosted by Center for Teaching and Learning at Marshall University, is offered from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Drinko Library 349. “A Shared Reverence: The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Commemorated in Venice, Italy” is presented by Ian Hagarty, professor, and Daniel Kaufmann, associate professor, in School of Art and Design. Light refreshments are served.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

