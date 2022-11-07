COMPLETED: Anne Stephens, Greenup County Extension agent for fine arts, has completed an online course from the University of Kentucky and graduates in December with a master’s degree in arts administration. She began the program in August 2019, taking consecutive classes with no breaks — three sessions per year, all 15 weeks.
LECTURE: Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series, hosted by Center for Teaching and Learning at Marshall University, is offered from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Drinko Library 349. “A Shared Reverence: The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Commemorated in Venice, Italy” is presented by Ian Hagarty, professor, and Daniel Kaufmann, associate professor, in School of Art and Design. Light refreshments are served.
QUEEN/KING: Naudia Cremeans, daughter of Adam and Rebecca Cremeans, of Huntington, was crowned the 2022 Cabell Midland High School queen during the halftime activities at the CMHS/Hurricane High School football game/homecoming festivities in October. Trace Adkins, son of David and Kim Adkins, of Ona, was the CMHS king. Congratulations to these two, and may they always count this among their fondest school memories.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region sponsors a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Ashland. To be eligible to donate blood, a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Ages 17 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. For appointments, visit RedCrossBlood.org or 800-RED-CROSS.
AUTHOR: Michael J. Price of Florida, a West Virginia native with degrees from West Liberty University, West Virginia University, Brite Divinity School (Texas Christian University) and George Washington University, has a new book, “17 Days that Changed America: How the Silver Bridge Collapse Made Life Safer For All of Us.” Price has been an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for 30-plus years and served churches in Louisiana, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. The 218-page paperback is available for $14.95 through Amazon.com.
COMMITTEE: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church’s committee members helping to make the sesquicentennial celebration a success were chairwoman Donna Dingus, Sally Cyrus, Susan Dillard, Gina Finley, Marsha Harvey, Ann Justice, Mary Harvey Midkiff, Bill Myers, Roger Sizemore, Joyce Bunch, Sarah Denman, Mary Beth Elmore, Jane Fotos, Tim Hill, Aubrey King, Becky Myers and Doug Sheils.
TEAM: A 13-member team from Harbor Health Care recently participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ashland. Team Harbor, the only Lawrence County group, placed third and raised $1,000. Team Harbor also sponsored purple flower decorations for $1 and wrote the name of someone affected by Alzheimer’s.
EXHIBIT: “Composite,” a senior capstone exhibit featuring artwork of Jillian Brown, Makayla Vance, Cheyenne Elswick, Em Marshall and Nicholas Cavins of Marshall University, is displayed through Thursday, Nov. 10, at Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. A reception begins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, followed by a talk by each artist at 5:30 p.m. at the gallery. Pre-registration is required at https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/news-and-events/. Call 304-696-7299.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Matt Simmons, John Campbell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Russ and Zenaida Prichard.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Gabe Hanley, Matt Anderson, Sarah Clegg, Vicki Jarvis, Torie Tillis, Marcella Corkrean, Nov. 1; Nancy Asbury, Logan Harris, Jane Barney, Melissa Oxley, Charlie Veit, Brooke Wilson, Charlie Lewis, Kay Lewis, Nov. 2; Aubrey C. King, Reed Smith, Garnet Blake, Mary Lou Smith, Nov. 3; Erna B. Lett, Sandra Sakhai Owens, Savannah Sakhai, Nov. 4; Jeannie Rowe hit “double six” (66), Mary Ann Ramsey, Kathleen Beach, Nov. 6.
BELATED ANNIVERSARY: Debbie and Bernard McGinnis, Nov. 3.
CHUCKLE: A preacher, ending his sermon, announced he would preach on Noah and his ark on the following Sunday and gave the scriptural reference for the congregation to read ahead of time. A couple of mean boys noticed something interesting about the placement of the story of the flood in the Bible. They slipped into the church and glued two pages of the pulpit Bible together. On the next Sunday, the preacher got up to read his text. “Noah took unto himself a wife,” he began, “and she was” — he turned the page to continue — “300 cubits long, 50 wide and 30 high.” He paused, scratched his head, turned the page back and read it silently, then turned the page. Then he looked up at his congregation and said, “I’ve been reading this old Bible for nigh on to 50 years, but there are some things in it that are hard to believe.”
