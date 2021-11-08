APPOINTED: An Ashland resident has been appointed as a member of the Endow Kentucky Commission by Gov. Andy Beshear. Kathryn Lamp, president of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, serves through Sept. 30, 2023.
BREWS: Sponsored and coordinated by Shala Haff, advocate for Community Camaraderie, offers “Brews for the Brave.” A free 16-ounce beverage of your choice is offered active and retired military, law enforcement, fire and EMT Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 9-11, at five area locations: Mea Cuppa Coffee Bar, inside Capitol Market, and one at 715 Bigley Ave., Charleston; Drip Coffee, 971 WV-34, Hurricane, and Drip’s Cafe on Main, 2759 Main St., Hurricane; and Hallowbeans, Ripley, WV.
INITIATED: Jessica Maupin of Ashland is among 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. She was initiated at Eastern Kentucky University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
TRAIL: The three-year anniversary of “Fairy Door Trail” is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Valley Park, Shelter 1, Hurricane, West Virginia.
WINNER: A 10-year-old Fairland West Elementary School fourth-grader was the winner of the Fairland East Playground Fund’s T-shirt design competition. Gretchen Randan’s winning entry in the online contest beat nearly 24 other contestants. The design was printed on a T-shirt sold as a fundraiser for the playground. This is the second design contest with Xander Byrd, Fairland West fifth-grader, winning in 2020.
APPLICATIONS: Village of Barboursville accepts applications for its Christmas parade scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Application forms are available on Barboursville CVB’s Facebook page or by calling 304-733-1500.
RECOGNIZED: Lois Merritt gets a thumbs up as she was recently recognized at the West Virginia Baptist Convention annual meeting for 17 years of service as secretary for the convention. Lois has been a long-time member of New Baptist Church of Huntington.
BAZAAR: Homemade crafts, wreaths, tree ornaments are available during the annual Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the fellowship hall of Kilgore United Methodist Church, Rush, Kentucky. Hosted by the church women, baked goods, hot dogs, chili and and soups are sold as carry-out only. Proceeds benefit mission projects.
BIRTHDAYS: Ted Clark, Diane Dorsey, Lessie Lawson, Jackson Lilly, Ava Slappe, Debbie Tincher, Christian Large becomes “sweet 16”, Lisa Jackson turns 34, Sharon Deangelo.
CHUCKLE: A young ensign had nearly completed his first overseas tour of sea duty when he was given an opportunity to display his ability at getting the ship under way. With a stream of crisp commands, he had the decks buzzing with men. The ship steamed out of the channel and soon the port was far behind. The ensign’s efficiency has been remarkable. In fact, the deck was a buzz with talk that he had set a new record for getting a destroyer under way. The ensign glowed at his accomplishment and was not all surprised when another seaman approached him with a message from the captain. He was, however, a bit surprised to find that it was a radio message, and he was even more surprised when he read, “My personal congratulations upon completing your under way preparation exercise according to the book and with amazing speed. In your haste, however, you have overlooked one of the unwritten rules. Make sure the Captain is aboard before getting under way!”