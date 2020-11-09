WELCOMED: Christian and Brandie Morrison welcomed a baby boy to the family Oct. 10. Hudson is grandson of Stephen Morrison and Debbie Ball and great-grandson of Jim and Patty Morrison. May this big bundle of boy bring joy, happiness and love for years to come.
FINES: Free Fine Week at Cabell County Public libraries is during library hours Monday-Sunday, Nov. 9-15. Late fees are removed from the account when materials are returned.
COUSIN: David Lynn Lucas, veteran of both U.S. Navy and U.S. Army serving 29 years before retiring from the Army and a wounded warrior after two tours in Iraq and one in Egypt awarded a Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge, suddenly passed away Sept. 28 at the young age of 57. A first cousin, David had a master’s degree in teaching from Marshall University and taught at Ironton’s St. Joseph School. May his wife, children and grandchildren find comfort in knowing they are in the thoughts and prayers of many loving and knowing David.
READER: It was a pleasure meeting Roger Enslin, reader of this column and chuckles, as we purchased homemade apple butter from the Milton VFW Post 9796, where he is a member. Thanks for being a reader and making the purchase happen. By the way, the apple butter is some of the best my mother has ever tasted in her 89 years of life.
VOLUNTEER: Janet Bailey, Huntington Museum of Art volunteer as a docent since 2013, was recently named HMA’s Volunteer of the Year. Retired from Alcon Laboratories, the Proctorville, Ohio, resident has served as hospitality chairwoman with the docent council, chairs the education committee and serves on the museum’s board of trustees. Congratulations Janet for going “above and beyond.”
WINNERS: This year’s first- and second-place winners in the Dan O’Hanlon Essay Competition established in 2009 have been named. Brendin Flinn won first place with “Justice’s Vision: Historicizing Black Lives Matter as the Modern Abolition Movement” and won $1,000. Payton Fitchpatrick, receiving $500, placed second with “Striking Similarities Between the West Virginia Mine Wars and George Floyd Protests: How They Pertain to Civil Disobedience and the Civic Duty All Americans Have to Keep Their American Creed.” Retired Cabell County Circuit Judge Dan O’Hanlon is a former professor and chair of Marshall University Criminal Justice Department and was chosen as Judge of the Year in 2007 by West Virginia Justice Association.
THREE IN ONE: Three retired Marshall University faculty reunite as they live in the same facility. Mildred Battle from chemistry, William Denman from communication studies and Carol Valentine from English reside in Barboursville’s Wyngate Senior Living Community.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Patricia and Danny Parsons celebrate No. 52.
CHUCKLE: An elderly gentleman was on his deathbed as his wife and three children and nurse stood close by. Then he spoke: “Bill, you take the Beverly Hills houses. Mary, you take the offices in the Center. Debra, the apartments over the L.A. Plaza are yours. To my dear wife, take all the residential buildings near downtown.” The nurse was really impressed. She said, “Your husband must have been quite a man, amassing so much property to leave to all of you.” And the wife responded, “What property? … he’s talking about his newspaper route!”