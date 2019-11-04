Community News
MEET: Lavalette Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the clubhouse.
DIRECTOR: Carol Nowak recently volunteered to schedule music for the month of November at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, following the resignation of Kristie Finney as music director.
TEACHERS: The Appalachian American Association of Physics Teachers meeting commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing is hosted by Marshall University Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 7-9, in Huntington. Don Thomas, former NASA astronaut and veteran of four Space Shuttle missions, speaks at 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith Hall, Room 154. A reception follows in Birke Art Gallery Atrium from 6 to 9 p.m. Bo Lowrey, NASA solar system ambassador, speaks at 7 p.m. Friday at Smith Hall. Registration is $30 members, $15 teachers; free to students. Dinner on Friday and Saturday are included for registered participants. Event sponsors are Department of Science at Marshall University and NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium. Contact Maria Hamilton, professor of physics at MU and event organizer, babiuc@marshall.edu, or Sean P. McBride, MU Department of Physics, mcbrides@marshall.edu; or http://appalachian.aaptsections.org/a-aapt2019/.
BAZAAR: Kenova United Methodist Church hosts its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Breakfast is from 8 to 10:30 a.m., while lunch is served from 1 to 2 p.m. Apple butter, homemade baked goods, crafts and more are also available. Proceeds benefit the ministries featured in the monthly loose coin offerings.
RETIRED: Capt. Rocky Johnson, of Huntington, and Lt. Joe Combs, of Ona, recently retired their roles with the Huntington Police Department. They ended with 28 years of service, while Combs was also presented with an HPD Purple Heart for a June 2002 armed robbery where he was shot in the chest. Thanks to these officers for their hard work, dedication and service to the Huntington community. Here’s wishing a happy, relaxing and restful retirement.
GIVEAWAY: A clothing giveaway hosted by Marshall University student group Herd4Christ is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 26th Street Church of Christ, 101 26th St. Household items, blankets, shoes and toys are also available. Items are given on a first-come, first-served basis.
ATTENDED: Just “For the Record,” the McKameys of Clinton, Tennessee, is one of the best — if not the best, depending on who you ask — Southern gospel singing families of all time. And the award-winning group proved its spirit-filled ministry during a 2 1/2-hour concert at Paramount Arts Center, where my sister, mother and I attended. Never changing through the 30-plus years of singing the gospel, the group proclaims that “God is Good” and “Don’t Forget” “You Must Be Born Again” to receive “The Crown.” Even after open-heart surgery earlier this year, Peg doesn’t seem to have slowed down. Although the family has fought the good fight and plans to retire from their traveling ministry in late November, their music, kind words, prayers and ministry efforts continue in the hearts of many.
SALE: Huntington Museum of Art’s Gift Shop Holiday Preview Sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Light refreshments are served.
WONDER WOMAN: Congratulations to Rebekah Perry Franks, Heritage Farm Museum and Village wildlife director. She was recently recognized by West Virginia Living magazine as a West Virginia Wonder Woman for her work in helping celebrate the amazing Appalachian backyard and teaching children how to keep the beautiful state wild and wonderful.
ENSEMBLE: A Percussion Ensemble concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Marshall University Smith Music Hall.
MEMBERS: Fourteen individuals recently were baptized or became new members at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. They include Joyce Farley, Hannah Hayes, McKenna and Molly Lingenfelter and Claudette Newman (by baptism), Ian and Ariel Bashore, Morgan Blatt, Mike and Rose Casto, Jonah Howerton, Irene Taylor, Clint and Misty Maynard.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hunter Ward leaves the teens behind to try No. 20, Kassandrae Claxton, Erna Lett, Libby Knight, Jason Riggio nears the halfway mark to 100 at 47, Rick Ray of Hurricane, West Virginia, hits the mid-60 mark at 65, Maria Lauro lets the 50s pass by for No. 60, Angie Gibson, Elaine Jean, Jackson Daugherty, Fred Ramsey, Father Thomas Kalapurackal, Karen Alexander, Sara Lee, Shauna Lively.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tim and Tina Dean, Paul and Donna Montie, Josh and Traci Phillips (2006), Major and Lynnette Simms.
CHUCKLE: When two pilgrims went hunting, one had two guns. The second pilgrim asked, “Why do you have two guns?” The first pilgrim explained, “I usually miss the first time I shoot. By taking two, I can shoot again.” The second pilgrim thought for a while and then said, “Why not just take the second one, and only shoot once?”