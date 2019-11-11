Community News
PARADE: Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement sponsor the annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony at Veterans Memorial Arch. The lineup begins at 10 a.m., originating at 14th Street West, traveling east on Memorial Boulevard to the arch, followed by the ceremony at 11 a.m. featuring J. Brian Nimmo, director of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Entertainment is provided by Fairland High School marching band. Refreshments are served by American Legion Auxiliary Post 16.
ARRIVAL: Zach and Gail Moore of Kenova United Methodist Church have a new son — Clark Zachary, born June 26. He is grandson of Debby Moore and great-grandson of Barb Rayburn. He also has a big sister, Marley. May this little bundle of boy bring much joy and happiness to the family.
FUNDRAISER: Ironton in Bloom’s fourth annual murder mystery dinner begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Knights of Columbus hall, 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton. “Speakeasy of Murder” presented by Murder and Merriment follows at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and must be purchased in advance at Unger’s Shoes and The Vault. Proceeds go toward buying flowers for next spring in the city’s 41 pole planters, 24 hanging baskets and 85 large ground planters.
MEMBER: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church recently welcomed Kamden Berry-Bruce as a new member. She joined by profession of faith. May she continue to be given a welcoming hand as she grows into the family.
GOSPEL: The Southern Gospel and Bluegrass Concert Series of AMT Productions concludes at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at East Fairmont High School auditorium with Collingsworth Family. Tickets range from $18 to $32.
CUSTODIAN: Tim Effingham, of Ona, is the new custodian at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, effective Oct. 30, replacing Bonnie Adkins who recently retired after 21 years. Tim, retiree from State Electric, has been chairman of the trustees for several years at the church and is replaced with Ted Henry, to be elected in January.
LECTURE: David J. Barron, judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit, speaks for the Amicus Curiae Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. His topic is “Waging War: When Congress and the Commander in Chief Clash.” Sponsors are Marshall University Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy and West Virginia Humanities Council.
SYMPATHY: Not only has Heather Ford, of Barboursville, been afflicted with recent health issues, but she also lost her dad, Danny Lee “Whitey” Ford of Milton, in early October at age 70. Whitey was a Vietnam War veteran serving with U.S. Army and member of Milton’s VFW Post 9796. I have known Heather for 30-plus years as she was a close friend to my niece, Jessica Adkins Hensley. Thoughts and prayers are with the family during this great loss.
PERFORMANCE: Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is performed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. The event, rated PG, costs $3. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
PROGRAM: Rachael Peckham, associate professor of English and Drinko Fellow at Marshall University, reads from her literary journalism essay, “The Outer Marker,” based on the 1970 Marshall plane crash, at the Tuesday Talk from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 at the Woodlands Retirement Community. Admission is free for members and $10 nonmembers. Contact Beth Wolfe, 304-696-6007 or beth.wolfe@marshall.edu.
CHAMPS: Four teams finished as winners during the Lawrence County Bass Club’s classic championship at East Lynn Lake. Winners were Butch Keeney and Rick Lake, first; Bret Dillow and Joe Wilson, second; Ricky Barnett and Randy Quillen, third. Andy and Lloyd Kessinger caught the Big Bass. Congratulations, teams.
CONCERT: Chris Young continues his “Raised on Country Tour 2019” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Tickets range from $39 to $85.
WELCOMED: Bunch Real Estate Associates recently welcomed Susan Lester as a Realtor to its Bunch Team. Susan, a lifelong Proctorville, Ohio, resident, has 30-plus years in the legal profession and a long history of home renovation and home improvements. When not working in real estate, the mother of three enjoys bass fishing.
FEST/MARKET: Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 2019 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market Nov. 21-23. Activities include a kids’ day, luminary 5K run, and live, drive-through Nativity performed by Jeremiah 28 at The Point Industrial Park.
FINALIST: The director of operations at Marco’s U.S. 60 East location was among the finalists in a national pizza-making competition. Daniel Edwards, of South Point, Ohio, was chosen for putting together a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute. He and nine other finalists participated in the finals of the Marco’s Pizza Fast and Accurate Contest in mid-October in Toledo, Ohio, for $100 to $1,000 prizes.
PIANIST: Sunday Classics at Southern Ohio Museum presents Michael Chertock on piano at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Portsmouth, Ohio, museum.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nick Ciccarello, Dee Sarver, Lisa White, Laura Florence, Katie Barton, Meredith Hall, Mary Ann Schaefer, Delkenia Mills, Harper Ashley, Bill Starkey, Max Blake, Meredith Hadlock, Lanna Waugh, Phil Fraley, John Belcher nears the 60-mark at 58, Jeff Journell, Jim Grass, Howard Adkins, Thelma Niday, Fred Bunch, Lenora Sutphin, Mary Cate Francke, Leigha Patton, daughter of proud dad David Patton, turns 3, Zachary Daniels, Maria Folio, Sharon Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Benjy and Sheila Mosley (1983).
CHUCKLE: A food editor of the local newspaper received a telephone call from a woman inquiring how long to cook a 22-pound turkey. “Just a minute,” said the food editor, turning to consult a chart. “Thank you very much,” replied the novice cook, and hung up.