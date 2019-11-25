AWARDED: Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America presented Frema Wilson of Huntington with the National Member of the Year Award at the Vietnam Veterans of America Convention in Spokane, Washington. The winner volunteers with Vietnam Veterans of America, Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion Post 16, Auxiliary and other veterans’ community. Other locals recognized at the convention included James Combs, Connie Gray, Roger Gray, Jessica Shah, Gary Simpson, Kay Simpson and Cheryl Wroblewski. Thumbs up, folks, for a job well done.
TOUR: “Beauty of the Familiar: Realism and Naturalism in France and the United States” is the spotlight during the Tuesday Tour at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Huntington Museum of Art. French food is served. This is a Macy’s Free Tuesday event.
“STILL LAUGHING”: I am still laughing … The queen of clean comedy known as a Christian comedian keeps you in stitches as she does stand-up comedy from her southern upbringing and current events. My sister, Jeannie Grieco, and I were blessed to meet Chonda Pierce during her “Still Laughing” stop in Ashland in early November and hear happy and sad things from her life which she made funny and how she suffers from depression. Chonda is real — praising the Lord for where she is today. She was joined by Bone Hampton, stand-up comedian act from Season 13 of “America’s Got Talent” who also did a great job making folks laugh. Thanks to Chonda for showing that Christianity can have funny moments.
JOG: At 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, (before the big Thanksgiving feast), Churches of the Barboursville area sponsor the Racing Hunger 5K Turkey Trot beginning at Barboursville Park near the big lake. Registration is $25 day of race or $20 in advance at tristateracer.com. A family of five or more pays $15 each with online registration only. Awards are given for age groupings. Proceeds provide meals and supplemental food assistance to local families.
ORGANIZER: Kyle McComis, graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars Program in 2018, recently organized a toy drive for children at Shriners Hospital for his community service project, in partnership with Paul G. Blazer High School Science National Honor Society. The Paul G. Blazer High School student and son of Lance and Jennifer McComis of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was once a patient at the hospital and has a passion for the work done there.
TREE SALE: Big Brothers Big Sisters begins its 39th annual Christmas tree sale Sunday, Nov. 30, at three area locations — 1st Street and 6th Avenue and HIMG, U.S. 60 East, both in Huntington; and Ashland Tennis Center in Kentucky. Hours are from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends. The freshly cut trees shipped from Virginia include White Pine, Scotch Pine and Fraser Fir varieties, as well as wreaths. Concolor Fir and Canaan Fir are also available. Call 304-522-2191 or 606-329-8799.
FIRST: It’s a first for Summer and Zack Lucas of Lakeland, Florida. And it was named Isla Taylor, born Nov. 2, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches long. Ruth Shannon, sister of Sandra Beach of Huntington, is the grandmother residing in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Kim Taylor of Lakeland. Great-grandparents are Leo and Sharon Shannon of Lesage and Don and Gail Taylor, also of Lakeland. May this little bundle bring great joy and excitement to the family.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music and Woodlands Retirement Community continue 2019-20 Chamber Concert Series at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, with “Alto Clef” featuring Bernard DiGregorio, violist, in the retirement community’s Hampton Room. Directors are Dr. Solen Dikener and Molly Watson.
GRAD: Kelsey Martin of Hurricane, West Virginia, can now do some “back talk” as she is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Fort Orange. She recently received a doctor of chiropractic degree. Congratulations, Kelsey, on this achievement.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joyce Clay Songer crosses the 70-mark to 71, Kristin Ashe, Kaden James Kitts, Paul and Marlanna Holley share the same birthday, Albert Anderson, George McPhail V, Howard Pullin, Nico Orsini, Clark Neighborgall II, Cheryl Adkins, Lou Koerner, Kim Irwin, Kelly Walker, Carol Gump.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tim and Joy Mitchell.
CHUCKLE: Two neighbors were talking about work. One said, “I hate my job. Our foreman just decided that we were only going to get a 15-minute break twice a day because some people have been taking naps during the longer breaks and were sluggish once woken.” The other neighbor said, “I got fired this week and have to look for a new job.” The first one asked, “Say, why did the foreman fire you?” The other replied, “Well, you know how a foreman is always standing around and watching others do the work? Well, I have been doing a lot of that lately, and my foreman got jealous. People started thinking I was the foreman.”