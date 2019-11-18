Community News
WRITERS: The Writers Can Read open mic night series features Jess Montgomery, novelist, and Savannah Sipple, poet, at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Inner Geek. Admission is free.
BOUTIQUE: The annual holiday bazaar/boutique kicking off the holiday season is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Woodlands Retirement Community.
STEAMROLLER: Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller of Omaha, Nebraska, celebrates the 35th anniversary of his annual Christmas concert tour at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets range from $47 to $97.
ACCEPTED: Two Kentucky residents were recently accepted to University of the Cumberlands Class of 2024. Recognized students admitted to the Williamsburg, Kentucky, university are Darby Chapman of Catlettsburg and Mark Cox of Ashland.
LIGHTS: A drive-thru Christmas light show displaying more than 3 million lights is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, through Dec. 31, at State Farm Museum, Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Santa Claus, free hot chocolate and cookies for children are found in the Country Kitchen. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.
STARS: Three stars were born … Gracie Morgan, Samantha Meek and Addison Marcum, all from New Baptist Church. Gracie, daughter of Brandon and Michele Morgan, played the role of Young Elsa in First Stage Theatre Company’s performance of “Frozen, Jr.” Samantha, granddaughter of Alan and Barbara Meek, and Addison, daughter of Melissa and Tyler Marcum and granddaughter of Kathy and Stan Meadows, also starred in the recent play.
SHOWCASE: The annual Academy Showcase highlighting three Huntington High School academies (human services, STEM and business and fine arts) and other curriculum programs is from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the school’s main gymnasium.
BIRTH: Schauna and Josh Chambers of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church recently became new parents. Lucas Alexander Chambers was born Oct. 4. May this little guy bring great joy, love and happiness.
PROGRAM: Community Hospice offers “Coping during the Holidays” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Ashland location. The program is a seminar for anyone who has suffered a loss and facing the holidays without that loved one. To reserve a space, call the bereavement department, 606-329-1890, 740-532-8841 or 800-926-6184.
PRAYERS: Mary Keyser Noland recuperates at her Barboursville home after suffering a stroke, which has left her left leg and hand very weak. Mary, last of three daughters born to the late Bob and Frances Keyser of Salt Rock, is 55 years old. Prayers and thoughts are with this young lady that God will touch her body and that she will continue to improve daily.
LECTURE: Marshall University School of Music resumes the lecture series, “MUsic Mondays,” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Cellar Door. “Games of Titles, Numbers and Cultures: Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra” is the theme. Seating is limited. Donations are $10, payable at the door. Call 304-696-3117.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tim Knopp, Trisha Scott, Jim Adkins, Bob Palmer, Emelia Adkins, Meagan Shepherd, Kobe Clark, Jesse Howerton, Buck Woodard, Bud Gay, Donna Hager, Scott Pauley, Brian Reilly, Andrea Roberts, Pam Hagley, Sabrina Martin, Helen Walker hits the double 6 at 66, Beverly Billups, Joan Cummings, Makenna Nelson, Penny Bailey, Clarence Bess, Dave Blevins, Donna Myers, Teresa Williams, Cody Dunlap, Mary Marcum, Emme Newhouse, Maddie Ball celebrates her fourth.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Shannon and Sara Dean, Pat and Brenda Cornwell, Eddie and Vicki Smith.
CHUCKLE: A woman, getting her hair styled for a trip to Rome with her husband, mentioned the trip to the hairdresser, who responded: “Rome? Why would anyone want to go there? It’s crowded and dirty. How are you getting there?” “We’re taking Continental,” was the reply. “We got a great rate!” “Continental?” exclaimed the hairdresser. “That’s a terrible airline. The planes are old, flight attendants are ugly and always late. Where are you staying in Rome?” “We’ll be at this exclusive little place over on Rome’s Tiber River called Teste,” the customer stated. “Don’t go any further. I know that place. Everybody thinks it’s going to be something special and exclusive, but it’s really a dump” said the hairdresser. “We’re also going to see the Vatican and maybe get to see the Pope,” the woman said. “That’s rich,” laughed the hairdresser. “You and a million other people trying to see him. He’ll look the size of an ant. Boy, good luck on this lousy trip of yours. You’re going to need it.” A month later, the woman again came in for a hairdo. The hairdresser asked about her Rome trip. “It was wonderful,” explained the woman, “not only were we on time in a brand new plane, but it was overbooked and they bumped us up to first class. The food and wine were wonderful, and I had a handsome 28-year-old steward who waited on me hand and foot. The hotel was great! They’d just finished a $5 million remodeling job, and now it’s a jewel, the finest hotel in the city. They, too, were overbooked, so they apologized and gave us their owner’s suite at no extra charge!” “Well,” muttered the hairdresser, “that’s all well and good, but I know you didn’t get to see the Pope.” Actually, we were quite lucky, because as we toured the Vatican, a Swiss Guard tapped me on the shoulder, and explained that the Pope likes to meet some of the visitors, and if I’d be so kind as to step into his private room and wait, the Pope would personally greet me. Sure enough, five minutes later, the Pope walked through the door and shook my hand! I knelt down and he spoke a few words to me.” “Oh, really! What’d he say?” He said: “Who messed up your hair!?”