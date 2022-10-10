EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design opens the interactive sculpture and photography exhibition from the minds of Christiana Caro and Kimberly Lyle Monday, Oct. 10, in Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall. “Sense(s)” continues through Friday, Nov. 4. A reception begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Admission is free.
RECEPTION: A retirement reception for Carla Cook begins at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex, fourth floor. The employee at Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research was with Marshall University 31 years. Congratulations, Carla, on this achievement, and may your retirement be relaxing, restful and enjoyable. CONCERT: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. A meet-and-greet, private show and more costs $241. Other tickets are $41 and $31.
DIRECTOR: Melissa Dever, BSW, LSW, was recently hired as executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7. She serves as chief administrator, directing the agency’s affairs and maintaining responsibility for implementation of policies and programs for benefit of older adults and/or at-risk individuals. She also represents the agency at national, state and local level meetings and conferences and advocates on behalf of population served by AAA7. The Vinton County, Ohio, lifelong resident graduated from University of Rio Grande with a bachelor of social work degree. She and her husband have three children. VIGIL: In conjunction with October’s observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the annual candlelight vigil hosted by Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 3700 Landsdowne Drive, Ashland. The annual white ribbon awards are also presented honoring outstanding volunteerism and commitment to Safe Harbor’s mission. The honorees include Members Choice Credit Union and St. Paul Lutheran Church. A reception follows. Call Linda Day, 606-329-9304.TOP: A land specialist for Whitetail Properties has been recognized by the brokerage as one of the nation’s top real estate agents and the top real estate agent in West Virginia. Jeremy Allen received the honor during the company’s annual sales summit in late July. He successfully closed 2021 with a total exceeding $18.3 million dollars of sales in his territory — central West Virginia (Wood, Jackson, Mason, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier and Monroe counties). TRAIL: Barboursville Haunted Trail continues at dusk Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, located next to skate park and old city pool at dead end of Central Ave. Admission is $9.
SEMIFINALISTS: Six Putnam County students — three from Hurricane High and three from Winfield High — were recently named semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. for 2023. They are Audrey Hall, Presley Lucas and Alex Fischer, all of Hurricane High; and Carmen Bartilson, Walker Killian and Madison Lucas, all of Winfield High. Congratulations on your outstanding academic achievement.DISPLAY: “The Beautiful, The Strange, The Mysterious” features the work of Cleveland artist, Christopher Pekoc Sunday, Oct. 16, at Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center, Portsmouth. The exhibit continues through Jan. 5, 2023. An opening reception is offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday with artist’s comments at 2 p.m. A “Focus Friday” tour begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Nicholas Reynolds, Liz Martin, Bernard McGinnis, Sept. 1; Rhonda Hughes, Sept. 4; Kent Higgins, Sept. 5; Ian Castleberry, Christine Hilling, Louise Simmons, Sept. 6; Dick Morris, Jen Price, Trey Hanshaw, Sept. 7; Ron Adkins, Sept. 9; Linda Layman, Sept. 12; Jack Bogers, Sept. 13; Doug Wallace, Sharon Winkler-Serena, Sept. 14; Linda Vinson, Sept. 17; Meredith Hanshaw, Sept. 18; Carol Pitkin, Sept. 19; John Traxler, Sept. 21; Jerry Coleman, Sept. 23; Jackson McGinnis, Sept. 24; Elijah Hilling, Jackson Rednour-Hallman, Matthew Wilson, Sept. 26; Jill Newman, Doris Sampson, Oct. 1; Sherry Hanshaw, Stephanie Malcom, Evelyn Gregory, Stephen Jones, Kevin Marra, Joni Prince, Harold Quigley, Oct. 2; Amy Golden, Nick Oxley, Casen Proffitt, Nate Vance, Oct. 3; Sam Shideler, Oct. 6.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Gale and Charles Williams, Sept. 1; Liz and Mickey Martin, Sept. 3; Karen and Jim Vassar, Sept. 10; Amanda and Tom Aykroid, Sept. 23; Jean and Alan Simmons, Sept. 29; Danny and Sandee Simms, Oct. 3; Margret and Steve Williams, Oct. 5.
CHUCKLE: A new preacher had just begun his sermon. He was a little nervous and about 10 minutes into the talk, his mind went blank. He remembered what they had taught him in seminary when a situation like this would arise — repeat your last point. Often this would help you remember what is coming next. So he thought he would give it a try. “Behold, I come quickly,” he said. Still his mind was blank. He thought he would try it again. “Behold, I come quickly.” Still nothing. He tried it one more time with such force he fell forward, knocking the pulpit to one side, tripping over a flowerpot and falling into the lap of a little old lady in the front row. The young preacher apologized and tried to explain what happened. “That’s all right, young man,” said the lady. “It was my fault. I should have gotten out of the way. You told me three times you were coming!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.