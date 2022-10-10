The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design opens the interactive sculpture and photography exhibition from the minds of Christiana Caro and Kimberly Lyle Monday, Oct. 10, in Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall. “Sense(s)” continues through Friday, Nov. 4. A reception begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Admission is free.

RECEPTION: A retirement reception for Carla Cook begins at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex, fourth floor. The employee at Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research was with Marshall University 31 years. Congratulations, Carla, on this achievement, and may your retirement be relaxing, restful and enjoyable. CONCERT: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. A meet-and-greet, private show and more costs $241. Other tickets are $41 and $31.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

