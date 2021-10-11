MEMBER: Milton United Methodist Church recently welcomed a new member into its family. Paula Wheeler was accepted by transfer of membership and is looking forward to getting more involved and meeting other members of the family.
GRIEF: A “Navigating Grief” session begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. Reservations must be made through St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, 304-526-1188, or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
DOCTORATE: Beth Delaney, associate professor of nursing at Ohio University Southern, recently earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Northern Kentucky University. The Ashland resident was a respiratory therapist after earning a degree from Shawnee State Community College (now Shawnee State University) and then at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital while finishing an associate degree in nursing at Shawnee. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio University, master’s degree in nursing from the University of Kentucky and became board-certified family nurse practitioner in 1999. She also was an adjunct instructor at Ohio Southern and associate professor of nursing. After serving as associate director of nursing program two years, she returned to a core faculty position in 2015.
50TH: Congratulations to Candy and Liberatore Ciccollella. These members of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently celebrated the golden — 50th — anniversary. May their lives together continue to be enriched and blessed.
HORROR: Foundry Theater hosts “The Good Time Horror Podcast Live!” free event not recommended for ages 13 and younger from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
LEFT: William “Bill” Bissett, president and CEO of Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce for five years, left to become senior adviser for economic development and state initiatives with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office. Bissett, previously president of Kentucky Coal Association and chief of staff and senior vice president for communications at Marshall University, began his duties Oct. 4.
TOUR: The “Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery” begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 14, at Spring Hill Cemetery Office. Sponsored by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, the historical guided walking tour is offered at no charge.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Mary Frush, Sherry Hanshaw, Stephanie Malcom, Tia Daulton, Matt Turner, Tori Wucher, Dr. Vera Rose, Helen Chaney, Harold Poindexter, Oct. 2; Kristi Weekly, Lynn Cooper, Oct. 3; Jane Hutchinson, Leigh Ballard, Trisha Deakin, Oct. 4; Kathy Jackson, Gerry Smith, Jeanine Price, Patty Bostic, Whitney Gesner, Carl Miller, Oct. 5; Taylor Jaros, Susie Eavenson, Heather Strickland, Skyler Ratcliff, Elijah Dorey, Sam Shideler, Oct. 6; Helen Kuhn, Barbara Bell, Oct. 7; Tammy Owens, Jewell Matthews, David Woodward, Oct. 9; Alice Jones, David Robinson, Oct. 10.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Danny and Sandee Simms, Oct. 3; Brian and Leah Wallace, Oct. 4; Margret and Steve Williams, Oct. 5; Ted and Jamie Henry, Mike and Gloria Sumner (1984), Oct. 6.
CHUCKLE: A guy took his girlfriend to her first football game. They had great seats right behind their team’s bench. After the game, he asked her how she liked the experience. “Oh, I really liked it,” she replied, “especially the tight pants and all the big muscles, but I just couldn’t understand why they were killing each other over 25 cents.” Dumbfounded, her date asked, “What do you mean?” “Well, they flipped a coin, one team got it, and then for the rest of the game, all they kept screaming was, ‘Get the quarter back! Get the quarter back!’ I’m like, hello? It’s only 25 cents!”