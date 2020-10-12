SPOOKY: Camden Park’s annual Halloween Spooktacular begins at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. More than a dozen rides and attractions, including the haunted house and train ride and walk-thru maze, are available.
RETIRED: Congratulations to Margaret Wilson, long-time contributor to Southside Neighborhood Organization, on reaching another milestone as she retired from the Ronald McDonald House. Thanks to this fine individual for her community services. May her retirement be fulfilling, relaxing and fun.
TRIBUTE: A “Tribute to Poison with Four Skulls and Zeroking” begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $9.99.
PARADE: Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement and Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District cancel this year’s Veterans Day parade and ceremony at Huntington’s Memorial Arch. “Every Day is Veteran’s Day.”
CANCELED: Cabell County Association of Retired School Employees has canceled its noon Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting.
GRAD: Alec Daniel Konrad of Huntington graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biology from Wofford College, Spartanburg, N.C.
AGZOOM: West Virginia University Extension Service in Wayne and Cabell counties continues the AgZOOM classes at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, with Evan Wilson presenting “Controlling Brush Around the Farm.” Zoom training can be accessed by internet or phone. To sign-up, contact 304-526-8458, 304-272-6839, jewilson@mail.wvu.edu or like Facebook page.
INDUCTED: Thirty-two students from Ashland Community and Technical College were inducted into Alpha Omega Gamma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for academic year. Inductees include Ashton Summer Welker, Lavalette; Arica Nichelle Johnson, Ironton; Lacey Faye Estep, Kitts Hill; Jennifer Lynn Gilkerson and Joseph Eugene Merrill Jr., South Point; Chelsea Renae Pierce, Wheelersburg; Charles F. Bachor and Mark Anthony Boggs, South Shore, Ky.; Hailey Nicole Sexton, Willard, Ky.; Lukah Adam Sharp, Russell; James Pauley-Barker, Louisa; Hannah Marie Royster, Greenup; Alexis Michele Griffith, Shane Allen Johnson, Veronica Kay Kirk, Tabitha L. Skaggs and Scott Edward Stanisky, Grayson; Maria Maggard, Garrison; Austin Blake Clifton, Rachel Leigh Halterman and Joseph Aaron Pennington, Flatwoods; David Bryan Porter II, Catlettsburg; Brittany Nicole Cochran, Julie Ann Conrad, Desiree Lynn Cooke, Sheena I.M. Donta, Kathryn Paige Lively, Maya Alyse Madden, Megan Lynne Magruder, Timothy Andrew McKinney, Layne Anthony Meek and Shamae Nickole White.
MEET: Knights of Columbus resumes meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in parish hall of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Social distancing, wearing of masks and no food or drink are practiced.
STORY: Milton Public Library presents a virtual story hour at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, on its Facebook page.
CHUCKLE: After too many drinks, Pete was trying to light a match. He struck the first match. It didn’t work; he threw it away. He struck the second; it didn’t work either and he threw it away. He struck the third and it lit up. He blew it out and said, “That’s a good one. I’ve got to save it.”